Constance Nunes’ biography: age, height, net worth, husband, career

Constance Nunes is an accomplished mechanic, reality TV star, and model. She is famous for her work in Gotham Garage, featured in the Netflix reality show Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

Nunes looking lovely. Photo: @constance_nunes

Source: Instagram

The American mechanic credits her love for cars to her dad, a mechanic and drag racer. She also chose a husband who is into cars, just like she is. Read on to find out Constance Nunes' age, career journey, background, and more.

Profile summary

Full name: Constance Nunes

Constance Nunes Date of birth: November 17, 1989

November 17, 1989 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Age: 31 (as of June 2021)

31 (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Mechanic, model, reality TV star

Mechanic, model, reality TV star Height in feet and inches: 5'7

5'7 Height in cm: 170 cm

170 cm Weight in lb: 115 lb

115 lb Weight in kg: 52 kg

52 kg Body measurements: 34-26-34

34-26-34 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 7.5 (US)

7.5 (US) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jared Toller

Jared Toller Instagram: @constance_nunes

Constance Nunes' biography

The mechanic was born on November 17 1989. How old is Constance Nunes? As of June 2021, she is 31 years old. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, but is of Portuguese descent.

Nunes' dad was an amateur racer and seasoned mechanic. Nunes would work on cars with her dad from a young age, and that was how she uncovered her passion for cars and car repair.

Nunes poses for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Constance Nunes' modelling career

Constance began her career as a model at car trade shows. She used to hang around her father's garage and would tag along for his races. She was noticed and picked as a model in one of those events.

In addition to modelling at car shows, she ventured into fashion modelling. She has partnered with several companies during her career as a model, including Wrangler, Jlux Label, Jockey, Javanan Magazine, and Feral Cosmetics.

Constance has also appeared in a number of music videos, including the dance track I'm a Freak by Enrique Inglesias ft. Pitbull, and High Off My Love by Paris Hilton. In addition, she has done stunt work in the films Bring it On and Dodgeball.

Nunes has also done several television commercials for brands like Reebok and Motorola. She was also involved in Kim Kardashian's Hollywood Game and Kia's Superbowl Commercial in 2016.

Career as a mechanic

Constance currently stars as the lead mechanic on the Netflix show Car Masters: Rust to Riches. The show features Constance and the crew at Gotham Garage as they overhaul a wide range of cars to unique and valuable specialty cars. The show, which premiered in 2018, has two seasons so far.

Gotham Garage's Constance has also set up a business in the car restoration industry. She started a company called Cars by Constance, which is all about building custom cars and restoring their glory. She also uses Cars by Constance to blog about the custom building and restoration process and give general information about the vehicles that she works on.

Nunes began her career as a mechanic by working on personal builds and kept gaining experience by working on a wide range of vehicles. She has over fifteen years of experience in the industry.

In this line of work, she has worked for famous brands such as BMW, Audi, Acura, and Ford in the service department and as an aftermarket director.

The mechanic at work. Photo: @constance_nunes

Source: Instagram

Constance from Gotham Garage also builds cars for specialty shops. She works with southern California brands such as Classics, CARS Etc, and Charlie's Corvettes. She also partners with other major brands such as VP Racing Fuels, Edelbrock, Mickey Thompson Tires and Rockstar Performance Garage.

The seasoned mechanic has been a judge, host and has made several celebrity appearances at high-end auto conventions and shows such as Motorama, Wekfest, and SEMA. She has also raced in multiple races as a professional driver, including The Gumball 3000 Rally and Targa Trophy.

Nunes bought a 1964.5 Ford Mustang when she was 16. She has been working on the car for many years to get it as close to its original performance as possible, and while it is in great shape, she keeps on improving it.

Constance Nunes' net worth

Nunes has a net worth of about $1 million as of 2021. She has made her income from her work as a model, mechanic, reality TV star, and promoting various brands on her social media pages.

Is Constance Nunes married?

Nunes is married to Jared Toller. They held their wedding ceremony on February 9, 2019, in Piru, California. Constance and Jared had dated for over eight years before they got engaged and eventually got married. Constance Nunes' husband is also a car lover.

Constance Nunes' height

Constance is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 cm tall. She weighs about 115 lb, which is 52 kg. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Constance Nunes is a remarkable mechanic and model. Her passion is simply admirable.

