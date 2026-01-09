King Von's net worth at the time of his death and what became of his estate

King Von's net worth was estimated at around $750,000 at the time of his death in 2020. The American rapper and songwriter retained ownership of his masters and royalties even after his passing. Posthumously, the hit-maker has remained a favourite and has continued to headline on various charts, securing his financial legacy.

American rapper King Von pictured in various places. Photo: @Be_FrankSr, @mefeater (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

King Von’s net worth stood at about $750,000 at his death in November 2020.

at his death in November 2020. He owned 100% of his master recordings and publishing rights , directing all revenue to his estate.

, directing all revenue to his estate. His management created trust funds for his immediate family .

. His children will continue receiving royalties from his music posthumously.

Profile summary

Full name Dayvon Daquan Bennett Rapper name King Von Nickname Von, Grandson, V-Roy, King Von 600 Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1994 Age (At the time of death) 26 years as of 2020 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Date of death 6 November 2020 Place of death Atlanta, Georgia, United States Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 175 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 160 Hair colour Black and brown Eye colour Brown Father Walter 'Silk' Edward Bennett Mother Taesha 'Tasha' Bennett Siblings 9 Relationship status (at the time of death) Dating Partner (at the time of death) Asian Doll Children 3 Profession Rapper, songwriter High school Hyde Park Academy High School Higher education South Suburban College Net worth $750,000 Social media Instagram

How much was King Von worth at his death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, King Von’s net worth was approximately $750,000 at the time of his death in November 2020. He accumulated his wealth in approximately two years after releasing his breakout single and first major hit, Crazy Story, which launched his career in late 2018.

His net worth was sourced from income gained from album sales, streaming revenue, and limited ventures. Although estimates reveal that he had not yet reached millionaire status, the posthumous success of his music is set to increase his estate income.

Top five facts about American rapper, King Von. Photo: @MunnaGangOblock on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did King Von make his money?

Before his death, the Chicago-born rapper earned most of his income through music, touring, and related brand ventures. Unlike several entertainers, he built an independent rap career with strong ownership control over revenue from his craft. Below are details of his main revenue streams:

Music career and record deals

In December 2017, King Von signed on to Lil Durk’s Only The Family collective after being released from jail. He released two mixtapes, Grandson, Vol. 1 and Levon James, and his debut album, Welcome to O’Block. Distribution was handled through OTF with EMPIRE.

On 17 June 2018, he released his first single, Beat Dat Body, with THF Zoo. Later in the year, he released War With Us and his breakout single, Crazy Story. The viral success of Crazy Story inspired a three-part trilogy which blended Chicago drill music with Von's storytelling skills. The last part, Crazy Story, Pt. 3 was released on 13 September 2019.

King Von pictured while shooting Riot featuring Lil Durk. Photo: @kingvonfrmdao

Source: Instagram

In 2020, he released Took Her to the O, an interpolation of Crazy Story. On 30 October 2020, he released his debut album Welcome to O'Block, featuring artists such as Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, and Fivio Foreign. Welcome to O'Block was quickly followed by his second album, Levon James.

His deals and ownership structure allowed him to gain the most revenue from sales and licensing. As his manager, Jameson Francois explained, the EMPIRE agreements were commitment projects, and Von owned all his masters. He told DJ Akademiks:

He wasn't an artist that sold his publishing. So, everything belongs to him…It's a blessing from God because his kids and his family will be good for the rest of their life.

Streaming revenue and chart performance

Streaming formed a major share of King Von’s earnings. His tracks “Crazy Story” and “Took Her to the O” earned 3× Platinum certification. The album Welcome to O’Block debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and later achieved Platinum status.

His catalogue generated billions of streams across platforms. Welcome to O’Block, which has surpassed one billion Spotify streams, boosting visibility and long-term royalties.

Live performances and touring income

Live shows became a major income source as his profile rose. He performed on tours, club dates, and festival stages nationwide. These appearances generated revenue through ticket sales, VIP packages, and merchandise.

Merchandise sales and branding

King Von monetised his image through official merchandise and brand activity. His team sold clothing, accessories, and collectables tied to his music and persona. He also participated in endorsements and promotional campaigns.

The late Chicago rapper King Von pictured performing live. Photo: @RollingStone

Source: Twitter

Did King Von have a legal estate?

King Von’s estate continues to operate legally following his death and has appeared in court filings. On 9 October 2024, the estate was named as a co-defendant with Lil Durk and OTF Records.

LaSheena Weekly, the mother of FBG Duck, filed the lawsuit alleging involvement in FBG Duck’s wrongful death. The filing claimed King Von placed a $50,000 bounty, later increased to $100,000.

Gunmen killed FBG Duck in Chicago’s Gold Coast area in August 2020. After the lawsuit became public, a past tweet by King Von resurfaced suggesting the feud had ended.

American rapper King Von (Dayvon Daquan Bennett) pictured standing. Photo: @HipHopxHotspot

Source: Twitter

What happened to King Von’s estate after his death?

After King Von died in November 2020, his family and management team assumed control of his estate. He left behind his mother, Taesha “Tasha” Bennett, three children, siblings, and close relatives.

His manager, Jameson “Track” Francois, stated the estate prioritised long-term financial security. Trusts were created to protect future income for his children.

According to HotNewHipHop, he clarified the estate’s direction during several interviews. He stressed that financial security for King Von’s children guided every decision. He stated;

As a team, our number one focus is to make sure that his immediate family is taken care of… Von had two kids. Just making sure they got a trust, trust funds, whatever income.

King Von’s mother later took an active role in managing his legacy. The estate released What It Means to Be King in 2022 and Grandson in July 2023. Grandson debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

The late Chicago rapper King Von with a white Rolls-Royce luxury car. Photo: @kingvonfrmdao

Source: Twitter

FAQs

Who was King Von? He was an American rapper and songwriter known for his vivid street narratives and rapid mainstream success. Was King Von a millionaire before he died? King Von had not reached millionaire status before his death. Where did King Von hail from? King Von was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised on the city’s South Side, specifically in the Parkway Gardens area. What was King Von’s net worth peak? King Von’s net worth peaked close to his death in 2020, estimates from sources such as Celebrity Net Worth suggest it stood at roughly $750,000 at that time. How did King Von make his money? King Von earned income mainly from music sales and streaming, touring, live performances, merchandise, and brand promotions. Did King Von own any estates? King Von had a legal estate that manages his assets and music rights after his death. Who owns King Von’s royalties today? The famous singer-songwriter's estate retained full ownership of his master recordings and publishing rights. What happened to King Von? The American rapper died on 6 November 2020 after a shooting in Atlanta outside a nightclub.

King Von’s net worth continues to be supported by ongoing streaming activity and posthumous releases. His independent ownership and distribution ensured that revenue flows directly to his estate, allowing his musical legacy to remain financially impactful even after his death.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nicholas Riccio's net worth. He is a successful New Hampshire real estate developer and businessman with an estimated net worth of approximately $6 million.

Nicholas Riccio is a self-made real estate developer who owns over 15 rental properties in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. He is currently married to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng