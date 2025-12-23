Jett Puckett's net worth and how the internet made him rich and famous
Jett Puckett’s net worth is estimated to range between $3 million and $5 million. He rose to prominence on social media through collaborative content shared with his wife, Campbell Hunt, on Instagram and TikTok. In addition to his online presence, Jett is a seasoned corporate executive who has worked with multiple companies.
- Jett Puckett’s net worth is alleged to range between $3 million and $5 million, with his main sources of income believed to be earnings from his corporate career and social media endeavours.
- He began appearing in his wife’s social media videos about beauty and fashion in January 2024, and they have since then amassed a significant fan following.
- Jett Puckett married his wife, Campbell Hunt, in 2018.
- They welcomed their daughter, Paloma Campbell Puckett, in November 2024.
Jett Puckett’s net worth: his wealth and sources of income
According to Impact Wealth, the social media influencer and corporate executive has an estimated net worth ranging between $3 million and $5 million. His wealth stems from multiple income streams, primarily his long-standing corporate career and earnings from collaborative social media ventures.
Jett Puckett has been active in the corporate world since 2013. While he has not publicly disclosed his exact earnings, Distractify reports that his annual salary is estimated to fall between $236,000 and $423,000.
He currently serves as the managing director of mergers and acquisitions at McLerran & Associates Practice Transitions, a role that contributes significantly to his financial standing.
In addition to his corporate income, Puckett earns substantial revenue from his social media activities. Together with his wife, Campbell Hunt, he creates joint content on TikTok and Instagram. Their online presence has not only boosted their public profile but has also generated income through brand partnerships, sponsored content, and product endorsements.
Beyond his earnings, Jett Puckett also owns a home in Atlanta, Georgia. He offered fans a glimpse of the property in September 2022 by sharing photos during its renovation phase. However, he has not publicly disclosed the home’s market value.
The couple is widely known for their affluent lifestyle, which they frequently showcase on social media. Jett often spoils his wife, Campbell, with luxury gifts, a habit that has sparked curiosity among fans about the source of their wealth.
Notably, in November 2024, he reportedly gifted her a $12,000 push present as they awaited the birth of their child. Other high-end gifts he has shared publicly include a $34,500 Hermès handbag and David Yurman jewellery valued at up to $14,500.
Jett Campbell’s background and early life
The social media personality was born Jett Wayne Puckett on 30 August 1990 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. As of January 2026, he is 35 years old. Despite his growing public profile, details about his family background, including information about his parents and siblings, remain largely private.
Regarding his education, Puckett earned a bachelor of arts in economics and political science from the University of Georgia, where he studied between 2009 and 2013. He later obtained a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School in 2016. In addition, he holds a master of business administration from The Wharton School.
Jett Puckett is an American national of white ethnicity. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives with his family.
What does Jett Puckett do?
Jett Puckett has been active in the corporate world for over a decade, beginning his professional career in 2013. According to his LinkedIn profile, he launched his career shortly after completing his undergraduate studies by co-founding Lexalutions, an educational technology company based in Rome, Georgia.
In 2014, Jett briefly served as director of business development at ModusOne Health, a role he held for less than a year. He later transitioned into investment banking, joining Citi in Houston, Texas, United States, in 2016 as an investment banking associate. The following year, in 2017, he advanced to the role of investment banking vice president at H2C Securities.
Between 2021 and 2022, Puckett worked as chief development officer at Oak Dental Partners, where he focused on strategic growth and expansion.
He currently serves as the managing director of mergers and acquisitions at McLerran & Associates Practice Transitions, a position that highlights his expertise in corporate finance.
In addition to his corporate career, Jett Puckett is also a social media influencer. He rose to prominence in 2024 after frequently appearing in his wife’s social media content. Since then, the couple has built a strong online presence by sharing lifestyle updates, fashion inspiration, and beauty-related content on Instagram and TikTok.
Inside Jett Puckett and Campbell Hunt’s relationship
Jett and Campbell’s relationship reportedly began in 2016. The couple first met at a wine bar in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they struck up a connection and gradually got to know each other before officially starting a romantic relationship.
At the time, Campbell was working as a flight attendant, while Jett was a business school student. In a video posted on TikTok, Jett said of their first meeting:
I walked up to the prettiest girl at a wine bar in Philadelphia and just started talking to her. Two days later, we were inseparable.
Approximately ten months into their relationship, the couple got engaged in Maui, Hawaii. About a year later, they exchanged marriage vows on 14 April 2018 at The Jefferson in Oxford, Mississippi. As of 2026, they have been married for approximately eight years.
Does Jett Puckett have a child?
The social media personality shares a daughter with his wife, Campbell Hunt. In June 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, telling People:
Our life has been building up to this moment, and we could not be more excited and blessed to bring another life into the world. We're ready for this next phase in our life and this new purpose as parents.
In November 2024, the couple announced the birth of their daughter through a TikTok video, affectionately referring to her as Mini Pookie. They later revealed her full name as Paloma Campbell Puckett.
FAQs
- What is Jett Puckett's accent? He speaks in a Southern-accented monotone.
- What is Jett Puckett's age? He was born on 30 August 1990, making him 35 years old as of January 2026.
- Who are Jett Puckett's parents? His parents’ identities are unknown, as he has never publicly shared details about them.
- Are Jett Puckett's parents rich? There is no public information regarding the wealth of his parents.
- Where did Jett Puckett go to college? He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Georgia and later completed a postgraduate degree at The Wharton School.
- Where do Campbell and Jett Puckett live? The couple resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
- Is Jett Puckett an actor? He has never ventured into acting.
- Are Jett Puckett and Campbell Hunt still together? They are still together and have been married since 2018.
- How old are Campbell and Jett Puckett? Campbell Hunt was born on 11 March 1992 and is 33 years old, while Jett Puckett is 35 years old.
- Who is Jett Puckett’s daughter? His daughter with Campbell Hunt is Paloma Campbell Puckett, born in November 2024.
Jett Puckett has successfully combined his corporate career with a thriving social media presence. His net worth reflects his diverse sources of income. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, Campbell Hunt, and their daughter, Paloma Campbell Puckett.
