Dangote Refinery raises diesel price from ₦1,600 to ₦1,700 per litre effective May 27, 2026

The decision aims to protect coastal traders from losses amid rising global crude oil prices

Market stability is prioritised as the industry faces challenges from fluctuating fuel prices and economic pressures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reversed its earlier diesel price reduction, increasing the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, from ₦1,600 per litre to ₦1,700 per litre.

The refinery announced that the revised price would take effect from May 27, 2026, marking a swift turnaround from its previous downward adjustment that had raised hopes of lower costs for businesses and transport operators.

Dangote Refinery explains the reasons for reversing petrol price. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The latest move comes amid rising global crude oil prices and growing concerns about the impact of sudden price changes on fuel traders and the wider downstream petroleum market.

Why the refinery changed course

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng indicate that the decision was largely influenced by the need to protect coastal traders who had already purchased diesel at significantly higher prices and were still holding substantial inventories.

Industry sources explained that maintaining the lower ex-depot price could have exposed many marketers to heavy losses, as they would have been forced to sell existing stock below their acquisition costs.

By restoring the price to ₦1,700 per litre, the refinery aims to provide a more balanced transition for traders while avoiding disruptions across the diesel supply chain.

Market observers say the move reflects an effort to align pricing decisions with prevailing market realities while ensuring that stakeholders are not unfairly disadvantaged by abrupt changes.

Impact on marketers and consumers

The adjustment is expected to provide some relief for fuel marketers who have struggled to manage fluctuating prices in recent months. Sudden price cuts often create inventory challenges, forcing distributors and retailers to absorb losses on products purchased at higher rates.

For consumers and businesses that rely heavily on diesel for transportation and power generation, however, the reversal means expectations of lower operating costs may be delayed.

Diesel remains a critical fuel for many sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly manufacturers, logistics firms, construction companies and households that depend on generators due to persistent electricity supply challenges.

Market stability takes priority

Analysts believe the refinery's decision underscores the delicate balance between offering competitive fuel prices and maintaining stability within the downstream petroleum sector.

According to industry experts, frequent and sharp price swings can create uncertainty, disrupt inventory planning and affect profit margins for market participants.

Fuelling stations to adjust as Dangote Refinery reverses diesel price slash. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As Nigeria's refining landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders are expected to closely monitor future pricing decisions from Dangote Refinery and other suppliers, especially as global crude oil prices remain volatile.

The latest adjustment signals a focus on market stability and fairness across the supply chain, even as operators continue to navigate changing economic and energy market conditions.

Crude oil: Petrol landing cost changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that fresh figures from Nigeria's downstream oil sector have revealed a sharp change in the landing cost of imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, raising hopes of a possible reduction in pump prices across the country.

The latest market data released by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) indicates that the cost of importing petrol has risen significantly, with landing costs now ranging between ₦1,300 per litre, above local depot rates.

The development follows a recent decline in global crude oil prices and favourable foreign exchange movements.

Source: Legit.ng