Inside Laury Saavedra's life, from her fashion posts to her real-world work

Laury Saavedra is a Venezuelan model and social media personality who gained international recognition as the partner of Puerto Rican urban artist Anuel AA. She has since emerged as a notable presence in the Latin entertainment scene, often appearing with the singer at major events and on social media.

Laury Saavedra is a Venezuelan model and social media personality based in Miami , United States.

, She is best known as the partner of Puerto Rican trap and reggaeton artist Anuel AA .

. She and Anuel AA made their relationship public in July 2023 following his split from Yailin La Más Viral.

following his split from Yailin La Más Viral. In August 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Emmaluna, in January 2025.

Full name Laury Saavedra Gender Female Place of birth Venezuela Current residence United States Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Latina Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Anuel AA Children Emmaluna Profession Model, social media influencer

Laury Saavedra's biography

Laury Saavedra is a model best known as the partner of Puerto Rican urban artist Anuel AA. She is originally from Venezuela, though she currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America. Details about her early life and background remain undisclosed, as she maintains a high level of privacy about her personal life.

While her year of birth remains undisclosed, Laury celebrates her birthday on 23 December. In 2024, Anuel AA shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his partner on Instagram, writing:

Today is LAURY Saavedra's birthday, the queen of @anuel I hope this day is special for you and that you have a great time together with your loved ones and friends. May God continue to bless you greatly, and may all your wishes come true. You are a VIRTUOUS and special woman. Happy Birthday Laury.

What does Laury Saavedra do for a living?

Laury Saavedra’s career is primarily defined by her work as a model and social media personality. She boasts a significant following on Instagram, where she shares content related to lifestyle, fashion, and luxury travel.

Her posts often feature digital marketing and promotional hashtags, indicating her work with brands in the digital space.

Inside Laury Saavedra and Anuel AA's relationship

Anuel AA and Laury Saavedra have been in a relationship since mid-2023, following the singer's high-profile split from his ex-wife, Yailin La Más Viral. They have frequently shared photos on social media and appeared at major events, such as the Pegasus World Cup. In January 2025, they were seen attending a Presidential inaugural gala in the United States.

In August 2024, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. On 23 January 2025, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emmaluna. Unlike Anuel’s previous relationships, the couple has attempted to keep certain aspects of their private life away from the spotlight.

The famous singer also has three other children: Pablo Anuel Gazmey Cuevas, his firstborn son from his relationship with his ex-wife, Astrid Cuevas; Gianella Gazmey Vallecilla, his first daughter, whose mother is Colombian model Melissa Vallecilla; and Cattleya Gazmey Guillermo, his second daughter with his ex-wife, Dominican rapper Yailin La Más Viral.

FAQs

Who is Laury Saavedra? He is a model and social media personality. Where is Laury Saavedra from? She was born in Venezuela. When is Laury Saavedra’s birthday? The Venezuelan model was born on 23 December. Who is Laury Saavedra dating? Laury is in a relationship with Anuel AA, a popular rapper and singer. How long have Laury Saavedra and Anuel AA been together? The couple have been together for approximately one year and five months, since July 2023. Does Laury Saavedra have a baby? Laury Saavedra and Anuel AA welcomed their first child, a daughter, Emmaluna, on 23 January 2025. Where does Laury Saavedra live now? The social media personality resides in Miami, United States.

Laury Saavedra is a Venezuelan model and social media personality who rose to international prominence as the partner of Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA. The couple made their relationship public in July 2023 and welcomed their first child together on 23 January 2025.

