10 Nigerian banks have emerged as the most valuable commercial banks based on market capitalisations

The list is led by Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company, with a value of over N5 trillion

The combined market value of 10 listed Nigerian financial institutions on the NGX rose to N24 trillion

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

10 commercial banks that are listed on the Nigerian Exchange have a combined market value of N24 trillion as of Monday, May 25, 2026.

The data compiled by Legit.ng showed that the list is led by Zenith Bank Plc, followed closely by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

There are over 30 commercial banks licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria Photo: cbn

Source: Getty Images

A company's market capitalisation is its net worth based on the stock exchange's assessment of value. This is determined by multiplying a company's current share price by the total number of its outstanding shares.

Below are the current top 10 most valuable banks in Nigeria based on their market capitalisation:

This is achieved by taking the current share price of the company multiplied by its number of issued shares.

1. Zenith Bank – N5.42 Trillion

Leading the pack is Zenith Bank Plc with a market capitalisation of N5.42 Trillion and the current share price at N131.95.

The Tier-1 bank continues to put in a good performance in earnings growth, attracting a good level of investors.

2. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) – N5.28 Trillion

GTCO follows Zenith Bank Plc at second place in market capitalisation of N5.28 trillion and at a current share price of N144.35.

The lender continues to remain one of the most active bank stocks as investor appetite remains robust.

3. First HoldCo – N3.11 Trillion

First HoldCo comes third in terms of market value at N3.11 Trillion with a share price of N69.95.

The stock has experienced increased investor interest recently as investors seem keen to pick up banking stocks.

4. Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N2.77 Trillion

Stanbic IBTC follows at fourth position with a market capitalisation of N2.77 Trillion at a current share price of N174.50.

The financial institution commands a huge following from institutional investors who appear very interested in the stock.

5. United Bank for Africa (UBA) – N1.99 Trillion

UBA places fifth as the most valuable Nigerian bank with a market capitalisation of N1.99 Trillion and the stock currently selling for N45.00.

The lender is able to attract both local and foreign investors due to its strong brand presence.

6. Fidelity Bank – N1.50 Trillion

Fidelity Bank places sixth on the most valuable banking stocks with a market capitalisation of N1.50 Trillion and the stock trading for N23.75.

Investor demand for mid-tier bank stocks has continued to be strong.

7. Access Holdings – N1.36 Trillion

Access Holdings places seventh in terms of market value at N1.36 Trillion at a share price of N25.00.

The group's ability to expand its footprint in Africa and acquire businesses is a key factor attracting investors.

8. Wema Bank – N1.36 Trillion

Wema Bank also had a market capitalisation of N1.36 Trillion with the stock currently trading for N33.95.

The bank seems to remain a favourite for many within the mid-tier segment.

Zenith Bank leads Nigeria’s most valuable banks with N5.42 trillion market value Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

9. FCMB Group – N788.16 Billion

FCMB Group holds the ninth position with a market capitalisation of N788.16 billion at a current share price of N11.95.

Despite its large share base, the stock is valued far lower than its banking counterparts.

10. Sterling Financial Holdings – N401.30 Billion

Sterling Financial Holdings places tenth among the top most valuable banks with a market capitalisation of N401.30 billion at the current price of N7.70.

The lender remains the cheapest among the top-listed banks.

Banks meet CBN's capital requirement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 30 commercial banks in the country have already met the new minimum capital requirements introduced as part of the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation programme.

In a statement released on Friday, the apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi Ali, said several banks have taken steps to strengthen their capital base since the policy was introduced in 2024.

A total of 33 banks have successfully raised fresh capital through different funding channels, including rights issues, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private placements.

Source: Legit.ng