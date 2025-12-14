Margherita Ronchi and the private life she keeps outside Hollywood noise
Margherita Ronchi is an Italian model, widely recognised as the wife of actor Matthew Fox. She and Matthew Fox tied the knot on 1 August 1992 and have two children together. In spite of her husband's fame, Margherita has maintained a relatively private life away from the public eye.
Margherita Ronchi's early life and background
Margherita Ronchi was born and raised in Venice, Italy, on 14 July 1966, making her 59 years old as of 2025. She is an Italian-American national and currently resides in Bend, Oregon, United States of America.
After completing her high school studies, she attended Columbia University, where she reportedly studied fashion and design.
Margherita Ronchi’s work life and connection to modelling
Margherita Ronchi's career information is limited, as she has largely maintained a private life away from the spotlight, primarily known as actor Matthew Fox's wife.
However, according to Closer Weekly, Margherita Ronchi is a former Italian model. Her mother, who was a modelling agent, suggested that Matthew try modelling, which helped launch his acting career.
A closer look at Margherita Ronchi and Matthew Fox's relationship
Matthew Fox and Margherita Ronchi reportedly met in New York while attending Columbia University, where she reportedly pursued modelling and fashion design, and Fox studied economics. They began their relationship quietly and tied the knot on 1 August 1992.
The couple generally keeps a low profile and currently resides in Oregon, having moved from Hawaii after filming for Lost concluded. Ronchi has occasionally been photographed with Fox at major events, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, film premieres such as Vantage Point and We Are Marshall, and the Olivier Awards in London.
In a 2010 interview with Extra, Fox explained why he planned to move his family out of Hawaii, stating:
Being in Hawaii and working here has been an incredible, fantastic experience. … Hawaii and ‘Lost’ has been a great thing for me.” But, “my family will move to Oregon, back to the country I love … I miss the four seasons climate. We're building a house up there … Our kids will be closer to their first cousins.
Who are Margherita Ronchi’s children?
Margherita Ronchi and her husband, actor Matthew Fox, have two children: a daughter named Kyle, born in 1998 and a son named Byron, born in 2001. Fox has mentioned that family life was a key reason for taking a break from acting at one point in his career.
As documented by Variety, at a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox said:
I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did Bone Tomahawk in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket list. … At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really reengage. I had been focused on work for some time, and [my wife] Margherita had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home, and I really felt like I was retiring from the business … some music and writing.
