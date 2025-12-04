James Daniel Sundquist, the man once tied to a legend, now living his own story

James Daniel Sundquist is widely known as the biological son of legendary rock and roll guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Born in Sweden, his paternity was legally recognised by a Swedish court after Hendrix's death, though U.S. courts denied him a share of the substantial estate. James resides in Stockholm, Sweden and has maintained a private life away from the public eye.

Profile summary

James Daniel Sundquist’s biography

James Daniel Sundquist was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on 5 October 1969, and as of December 2025, he is 56 years old. He belongs to a mixed ethnic background and has Swedish nationality.

Inside James Daniel Sundquist’s parentage

James Daniel Sundquist’s parents are James Marshall Hendrix and Eva Sundquist. His father was a legendary African-American guitarist, singer, and songwriter, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time.

He is best known for hits such as Purple Haze, Hey Joe, and All Along the Watchtower. James Daniel Sundquist's mother is a Swedish national of white ethnicity.

Eva Sundquist and Jimi Hendrix met in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1968 when Hendrix was touring. Eva Sundquist was a secondary school student at the time. Their short-lived relationship resulted in the birth of their son, James Daniel Sundquist.

Did Jimi Hendrix ever meet his son?

The popular singer died on 18 September 1970, in London, England, at the age of 27, when James was less than a year old. As a result, he never had the opportunity to meet his father personally.

Even though Jimi Hendrix died before meeting him, James Daniel’s name has appeared in news stories and court documents over the years due to questions about his paternity. In 1975, a Swedish court affirmed his paternity, legally recognising him as Hendrix's son.

Inside the complex sibling dynamics of James Daniel Sundquist

James Daniel Sundquist has a half-sister through Jimi Hendrix's side, Tamika Hendrix, though they never formed a relationship. Tamika was born on 11 February 1967, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, to Diana Carpenter and Jimi Hendrix.

Legal battle for the Hendrix estate

In 1994, as documented by Rolling Stone, James Daniel Sundquist filed a lawsuit in the United States seeking a share of Jimi Hendrix’s massive estate. He argued that he was the rock star’s biological son. However, U.S. courts did not recognise him as a legal heir to the substantial Jimi Hendrix estate, which instead passed to Jimi's father, Al Hendrix, after the musician's death without a will. Following the court ruling, James said,

I’m not angry with Al. I just feel I’ve been treated unfairly. I want people to know that I am not a fake.

Did James Daniel Sundquist change his name?

According to Musiclipse, at the age of 32, Daniel reportedly changed his name to Nicole Hendrix after undergoing gender reassignment surgery. Nicole’s mother, Eva Sundquist, opened up about the struggles her child has faced during the transition, explaining the challenges in their home country. She said:

It is very difficult for him. Most of Europe is very liberal. But here in Sweden, such behaviour is still a taboo subject. He has been pretty depressed lately.

FAQs

Who is James Daniel Sundquist? He is the son of legendary rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter Jimi Hendrix and Eva Sundquist. Where was James Daniel Sundquist born? The celebrity son was born in Stockholm, Sweden. What is James Daniel Sundquist’s age? James Daniel is 56 years old as of 2025. He was born on 5 October 1969. Who are James Daniel Sundquist's parents? His father is James Marshall Hendrix, and his mother is Eva Sundquist. Is Eva Sundquist still alive? Eva is reportedly alive and has largely remained out of the public eye. Who are James Daniel Sundquist’s children? James Daniel Sundquist is single and is not publicly known to have any children. Did James Daniel Sundquist meet his father, Jimi Hendrix? James Daniel never met Jimi Hendrix, as Hendrix died in September 1970, when James Daniel was less than a year old. Is James Daniel Sundquist on Instagram? James Daniel Sundquist does not have an active Instagram account. Where does James Daniel Sundquist live now? James resides in Stockholm, Sweden and has maintained a private life away from the spotlight.

James Daniel Sundquist is widely recognised as the biological son of the iconic rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Sundquist gained public recognition when a Swedish court officially declared him the legal son of the music legend in 1975. Despite being the son of a rock star, James Daniel Sundquist has maintained a low profile throughout his life. However, he reportedly became transgender and changed his name to Nicole.

