Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale — the reality behind the movie myth
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale is widely known as the wife of Frank Abagnale Jr., the American-French security consultant, author, and former con artist whose life inspired the best-selling book and hit movie Catch Me If You Can. Kelly and Frank married in November 1976 and have three sons together. Even though she is married to a well-known figure, Kelly has chosen to live a quiet, private life away from the public and media spotlight.
Key takeaways
- Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale was born in 1954 in Galveston, Texas, United States.
- She married Frank on 6 November 1976, and they have three sons: Scott, Chris, and Sean.
- Kelly holds a master's degree in child psychology.
- She worked at an orphanage in Houston, where she met Frank Abagnale.
Profile summary
Full name
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale
Gender
Female
Date of birth
26 June 1954
Age
71 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac
Cancer
Place of Birth
Galveston, Texas, United States
Current Residence
Charleston, South Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5′6″
Height in centimetres
168
Weight in pounds
135
Weight in kilograms
61
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Louis Andrew Welbes
Mother
Maxine Cecilia Rust
Siblings
Tim Welbes, Robert Welbes
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Frank Abagnale Jr.
Children
3 (Scott, Chris, Sean Abagnale)
Profession
Social worker, child psychologist
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale’s biography
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale was born on 26 June 1954 in Galveston, Texas, United States, but grew up in Houston and has since lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma and South Carolina. She is 71 years old as of 2025 and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale is an American national of white ethnicity.
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale’s parents
Her parents are Louis Andrew Welbes and Maxine Cecilia Rust. She grew up alongside her two brothers, Tim Welbes and Robert Welbes. Kelly Anne's father served in the U.S. Army Engineers in World War II. He died on 4 May 2004, at the age of 87. At that time, he and Maxine had been married for over six decades.
After four years, on 18 December 2008, Kelly’s mother passed away at the age of 86. Before her death, she had retired as a professor at Rice University and spent 13 years volunteering at Memorial Hermann Northwest.
As documented by Legacy, Kelly's husband, Frank W. Abagnale, shared a heartfelt tribute following the passing of his mother-in-law, expressing his deep admiration and love for her:
Maxine was my mother-in-law of 32 years. A wonderful strong woman, mother, and wife who raised three incredible children. I loved her as if she was my own mother and was so very proud to be her son-in-law. She accepted me into her family and because of the way she raised her daughter, I will always be able to see Maxine in my wife.
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale’s educational background
Kelly Anne completed her high school education at Waltrip High School, where she was on the high school tennis team. She later pursued higher education and earned a master’s degree in child psychology.
What is Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale's job? She reportedly worked as a cashier and a child psychologist. However, it is confirmed that after marrying Frank Abagnale, she chose to focus on raising their family instead of a professional career.
How did Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale and Frank Abagnale meet?
Frank Abagnale Jr. is an American security expert, author, and former con artist whose early life inspired the best-selling book and hit movie Catch Me If You Can. He and Kelly met in the mid-1970s while he was working undercover for the FBI.
According to Kutv, they first met at an orphanage, where Frank was working as a social worker and Kelly was an intern while working on a master’s degree in psychology.
On the other hand, Frank told author Paul Stenning that he met Kelly while allegedly working undercover for the FBI when she was a cashier at a grocery store. Kelly Anne and Frank Abagnale tied the knot on 6 November 1976, in a simple ceremony with close family and friends. They currently live in Charleston, South Carolina, United, States.
Over the years, Frank has often said that Kelly played a big role in helping him change his life for the better. In 2015, during an interview with Charleston City Paper, Frank said:
It was my wife who had the biggest influence on my life. That’s when I knew that I would never go back and do anything that would harm her, or embarrass her, or keep me away from her.
He added:
What brings true happiness is finding the right person to marry and bring children into the world with. Family. Whether you’re a mechanic in a shop or a doctor, that’s what’s going to make you happy.
Meet Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale's children
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale and Frank Abagnale Jr. are parents to three sons: Scott, Chris, and Sean. Their firstborn, Scott, followed in his father’s footsteps and works as an FBI agent on the espionage team in Baltimore. He and his wife, Erica, have a son and a daughter.
Their second born son, Chris, built a career in fashion and co-owns a clothing brand called House of Sage with his wife, Erin. They also have two children. The youngest, Sean, is currently living in China, where he works for a software company, and he is not married yet.
FAQs
- Who is Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale? Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale is best known as the wife of Frank Abagnale.
- Where is Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale from? She was born and raised in Galveston, Texas, United States.
- What is Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale's age? Kelly is 71 years old as of 2025. She was born on 26 June 1954.
- Who are Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale's parents? Her parents are Louis Andrew Welbes and Maxine Cecilia Rust.
- Does Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale have siblings? Kelly Welbes has two brothers, Tim and Robert Welbes.
- Where did Frank Abagnale meet his wife? Frank Abagnale met his wife, Kelly, while working on an undercover government assignment in Houston, Texas.
- How long have Frank Abagnale and Kelly been together? Frank Abagnale and Kelly Anne Abagnale have been married since 6 November 1976. As of December 2025, they have been together for over 49 years.
- Who are Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale's children? Kelly and Frank Abagnale have three sons: Scott Abagnale, Chris Abagnale and Sean Abagnal.
Kelly Anne Welbes Abagnale is best known as the longtime wife of Frank Abagnale Jr., the former con artist turned security expert. She has kept a private life while raising their three sons and supporting her family for nearly five decades. Her steady presence and support have been credited by Frank as a major influence in helping him turn his life around and build a stable, honest future.
