Melissa Joan Hart's family and what she has said about them through the years

Melissa Joan Hart’s family includes her parents, Paula Voje and William Hart, and her siblings Emily, Trisha, Elizabeth, and Brian Hart. She has spoken about them repeatedly throughout her career, often crediting them for her stability and confidence. Their influence shaped her childhood, early rise to fame, and the values she carries today.

Melissa Joan Hart was born on 18 April 1976 to Paula and William Hart, whose guidance strongly shaped her childhood and professional career.

The actress was raised in Nashville, Tennessee, United States , alongside four siblings. Three sisters, Emily, Trisha, and Elizabeth, and a brother, Brian.

, alongside four siblings. Three sisters, Emily, Trisha, and Elizabeth, and a brother, Brian. Melissa often credits her mother, Paula, who managed her career throughout the 1990s, as her greatest influence and support.

Inside Melissa Joan Hart's family

Melissa Joan Hart’s family story offers insight into the foundation behind her decades-long career. Both her parents and siblings have been instrumental in her life, first in New York and later in Hollywood.

Her parents are Paula Voje and William Hart, while her siblings are Emily, Trisha, Elizabeth, and Brian. She also has three half-siblings from her parents' relationships following their divorce.

Melissa Joan Hart's parents

Melissa Joan Hart’s parents married on 6 February 1972 and spent approximately 18 years together before divorcing in 1990. During their marriage, they welcomed five children: four daughters and one son.

Paula Voje

Melissa Joan Hart and her mother, Paula Voje, pose for a picture during her mother's birthday. Photo: @melissajoanhart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paula Joan Voje, widely known as Paula Hart after her marriage to William Hart, is an American film producer born on 25 April 1956 in New Jersey, United States. She co-owns Heartbreak Films with her daughter, Melissa Joan Hart. The company is behind several well-known projects, including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Watcher in the Woods, and A Very Merry Toy Store.

Paula has played a major role in shaping Melissa’s career, managing her from a young age. Under her guidance, Melissa began acting as a child and appeared in numerous commercials before rising to prominence in television and film.

Following her divorce from William Hart, Paula married Leslie Gilliams on 18 September 1994. Together, they have two daughters, Samantha Hart and Alexandra Hart-Gilliams, who are Melissa Joan Hart’s half-siblings.

William Hart

William Hart and Melissa Joan Hart smile in a photo (L). The family enjoys a boat ride (R). Photo: @melissajoanhart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melissa Joan Hart’s father, William Hart, was born on 1 August 1952. Throughout his career, he has worked in various fields, including carpentry, shellfish sales, oyster hatchery operations, and entrepreneurship. According to IMDb, he has also made a few film and television appearances, such as Hollywood Medium and Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart.

After his divorce from Paula Joan Voje, William later married Lisa Hart, and together they have a daughter, Mackenzie Lee Hart. Although he was largely absent from Melissa’s life following the split, the two have maintained a positive relationship. In a past Instagram post, Melissa expressed gratitude for the love and humour he brought to her childhood.

Melissa Joan Hart's siblings

Growing up with four siblings gave Melissa a lively and supportive home environment. Each sibling contributed differently to her life, and Melissa has shared insights about their personalities in interviews through the years. Here is a look at each of Melissa Joan Hart's siblings.

Emily Hart

Emily Hart and her husband, Alex Madar, smile as they pose for a photo. Photo: @emziculz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emily Hart, born on 2 May 1986, is the second most well-known of the Hart siblings. An accomplished actress, she has appeared in roughly 14 films and television series. She made her acting debut in 1996 with a role in If Lucy Fell, and some of her most notable credits include Raising Helen, Nine Dead, So Weird, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Emily married Alex Madar on 22 September 2013, and the couple is now parents to two children.

Trisha Hart

Melissa Joan Hart and her sister, Trisha Hart, during Howie Dorough's birthday celebration to Raise Awareness of Lupus at LAX in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trisha Hart is the second oldest of the five Hart siblings. Born on 29 May 1978 and raised in Long Island, New York, she later earned her undergraduate degree from Ohio State University. Following in her older sister Melissa Joan Hart’s footsteps, she explored the acting industry and even created the 1998 TV film Silencing Mary, in which Melissa starred.

According to IMDb, Trisha made a handful of on-screen appearances, including a 1996 episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and a 2008 appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. She eventually stepped away from Hollywood and transitioned into education. Since 2013, she has been working as a middle school maths teacher in Manhattan.

In her personal life, Trisha is married to Josue Portillo, and the couple shares a daughter named Aviana Louise Portillo.

Elizabeth Hart

Elizabeth Hart smiles in a solo picture (L). Melissa Joan Hart's second-oldest sibling poses with her daughters (R). Photo: @lizziesavage on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elizabeth Hart, born on 25 September 1980, also followed in the footsteps of her older siblings by pursuing a career in acting. She appeared multiple times in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and was featured in the 1997 TV movie The Right Connections.

Melissa Joan Hart's sister later made a cameo in the 1999 romantic comedy Drive Me Crazy. Her additional acting credits include roles in Hollywood Medium (2016) and The Santa Con (2014).

She married Warren Savage on 18 May 2003. The couple shares two children, Christopher and Jonathan, both of whom made brief on-screen appearances alongside their mother in The Santa Con.

Brian Hart

Brian Hart enjoys a moment alongside her sisters. Photo: @melissajoanhart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brian Hart, born on 19 May 1984, is the only son of Paula Voje and William Hart. Like his sisters, he has also spent time in the film industry. His acting credits include playing Chase Tompkins in The Right Connections and appearing as a police officer in The Santa Con.

Brian has been married to Giovanna Augello since September 2015, and together they share two children.

Melissa Joan Hart's family has played a major role in her personal and professional growth. She continues to speak fondly about her parents and siblings and how they shaped her journey. Through the years, her family has remained a source of strength, stability, and inspiration.

