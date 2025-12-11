Bob Lee's net worth at the time of his death, and the legacy he left behind

Africa Digital Media Awards

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read
Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world.

In his memory, MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard acknowledged his revolutionary presence in the tech world in the statement above. Tech visionary Bob Lee's net worth was estimated at $10 million at the time of his death, a figure derived from a career as a software engineer, CashApp, and MobileCoin founder, and an executive at Present and Square.

Bob Lee poses against a book shelf
Bob Lee, a technology executive known for creating the popular mobile payment service Cash App. Photo: @rlee711 (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaway

  • CashApp founder Bob Lee had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in April 2023.
  • The primary source of Lee's wealth was his role as founder of MobileCoin and CashApp and a company executive.
  • His financial growth was diversified through strategic investments in major tech companies, including SpaceX, Figma, Tile, and Clubhouse.
  • At the time of his death, Bob Lee was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin.

Profile summary

Full name

Robert Harold Lee

Common name

Bob Lee

Nickname

Crazy Bob, Code Red Vigilante

Gender

Male

Date of birth

20 December 1979

Age (At the time of death)

44 years

Zodiac sign

Capricorn

Place of birth

St. Louis, Missouri, United States

Nationality

American

Date of death

4 April 2023

Place of death

San Francisco, California, United States

Residence (At the time of death)

Miami, Florida, United States

San Francisco, California, United States

Ethnicity

White

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Grey

Father

Rick Lee

Mother

Nan (Nannette) Lee

Sibling

1

Marital status (At the time of death)

Divorced

Ex-spouse

Krista (Crystal) Lee

Children

2

High school

Lindbergh High School

Higher education

Southeast Missouri State University

Profession

Software engineer

Net worth

$10 million

How much is Bob Lee's net worth?

According to The US Sun, Bob Lee's net worth was alleged to be about $10 million at the time of his passing in April 2023. This valuation is tied to his executive roles in global technical innovation in cryptocurrency, transactions, and mobile transfer from the early 2010s to 2023.

The primary contributor to Lee's wealth was the discovery of CashApp, a popular digital wallet, and Square, a point-of-sale system for sellers with physical or online stores, now known as Block.

Five facts about CashApp founder Bob Lee
Top five facts about CashApp founder Bob Lee. Photo: @rlee711 on Facebook (modified by author)
How Bob Lee built his wealth

Bob held various principal executive roles in two start-ups, CashApp and MobileCoin. His roles as an executive, founder, and investor helped create multi-billion-dollar financial companies that contributed to his income and wealth.

Early entry into the tech industry

While in high school, Lee wrote a real-time, free-directional 3D rendering engine in Turbo Pascal with inline assembly language. Other 3D renderings he created included a demo of a rotating spaceship and a giant sewer room.

This early programming talent grew under instruction at Southeast Missouri State University, where he honed his tech skills as a web developer and software engineer. In 2016, he earned the nickname Code Red Vigilante after halting the spread of the Code Red virus that had caused $2 billion in damage around the world.

Bob Lee gestures a heart shape in front of pink heart shaped LED lights
Bob Lee pictured gesturing a heart shape. Photo: @crazyboblee
Key startups and companies founded by Bob Lee

In April 2008, Lee created Twubble, a service that helps you find connections on X (Twitter) and even drove the rise of followers for early X (Twitter) influencers.

CashApp, formerly Square Cash, is an American financial services platform that allows users to send, spend, save, and invest money. From a 2013 hackathon idea to a thirty-billion-dollar financial platform, Bob Lee's influence cannot be understated. After creating the app, he served as the company's CTO (chief technology officer) until 2014.

After departing from his CTO role at Square in 2014, Bob Lee transitioned into a new phase of his career, becoming an active player in MobileCoin's development. He became one of the app's earliest investors and advisors. He later took on the role of its CPO (chief product officer) and helped develop its end-to-end encrypted wallet.

Bob Lee gives a presentation
Bob Lee gives a presentation at Stanford on Square. Photo: @gmarsh17
Investments and other entrepreneurial ventures

Before his death, Bob Lee made various angel investments, backing start-ups such as Figma, SpaceX, Clubhouse, Tile, Globality, The Ticket Fairy, and SiPhox Health. Others included Faire, Leo, Up All Night, Nana Academy, Netswitch, GoldenKey, and Gather Labs. As per Signal, he often invested between $5,000 and $25,000.

According to Pitchbook, he made these investments in exchange for equity. His highly diversified financial portfolio included SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer owned and funded by tech giant Elon Musk, as of 24 June 2021.

He is also recognised as one of the brilliant minds at Google behind the development of the core Android APIs and as one of the founders of the Google Guice project, a Jolt Award-winning, lightweight dependency injection framework for Java 5 and above.

Major career achievements and milestones

Lee’s career trajectory included several high-impact roles as a software engineer, angel investor, and advisor that were key to his financial growth. Have a look at the 2008 Jolt award winner's career path from the early 2000s to the time of his death in 2023.

Company

Role

Period

D'Arcy

Intern

1999–2000

Capgemini

Senior consultant

2000–2001

Ajilon Consulting

Senior consultant

2001–2002

OCI Partners

Senior consultant

2002–2003

AT&T

Technical architect

2003

Google

Staff software engineer

2004–2010

Square (Block)

Chief technology officer

2010–2014

Present

Chief executive officer

2015

World Health Organisation

App developer

2019

MobileCoin

Chief product officer

2021

Bob Lee's early life and family background

Born on 20 December 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, to Rick and Nan (Nannette) Lee, the tech titan was 44 years old at the time of his demise. His zodiac sign was Capricorn. He was raised alongside one sibling, Timothy Oliver Lee. His mother, Nan Lee, passed away on 23 April 2019 after a brave fight against cancer.

Lee attended Lindbergh High School in Sappington, Missouri, where he was an avid water polo player. He later enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University for a bachelor's degree, but he dropped out.

Bon was married to Krista Lee during a JavaOne conference at the Las Vegas Hilton. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the couple who celebrated their anniversary on 24 March exchanged vows at the hotel’s Star Trek: The Experience attraction.

Before their divorce in 2019, Bob and Krista Lee welcomed two children. His eldest son, Dagny Lee, was born on 22 August 2005, and his daughter, Scout Lee, was born on 22 June 2008.

Bob Lee poses in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Building
Bob Lee pictured at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Building during Square's initial IPO on 19 November 2015. Photo: @crazyboblee
What happened to Bob Lee?

On 4 April 2023, Bob Lee tragically died after he was stabbed multiple times by Nima Momeni in San Francisco, California, USA. According to court records, earlier in the day on 3 April 2023, Bob attended a party where Nima's sister, Khazar Momeni, was in attendance.

While at the party, Khazar and other partygoers consumed alcohol and recreational drugs, including GHB. Although Bob had left the party earlier in the day, Nima, who came to his sister's rescue, interrogated Bob about the drug and seemed to place the blame on him.

At about 12:30 am on 4 April 2023, Bob decided to visit Khazar at The Millennium Hotel, where he met Nima. After a little more than an hour, Nima and Lee left the building and drove off together in a white BMW Z4 Roadster.

Nima is believed to have attacked Lee at about 2:00 am before speeding off. Within minutes, 911 responded to Lee's call for help, and he was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to excessive blood loss from the stab wounds, including one that punctured his heart.

Krista Lee, speaks to reporters
Bob Lee‘s ex-wife, Krista Lee, speaks to reporters during the December 2024 trial against Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing Lee. Photo: @KevinChron
FAQs

  1. What was Bob Lee's net worth when he died? At the time of his death in April 2023, the tech executive had an estimated net worth of about $10 million.
  2. How did Bob Lee make his money? The tech leader made his money by creating startups such as Twubble and CashApp and taking on executive roles at successful tech giants such as Google, Square, and MobileCoin, among others.
  3. How old was Bob Lee of Cash App when he died? He was 43 years old at the time of his demise on 4 April 2023.
  4. Does Bob Lee have children? The Cash App founder had two children, Dagny and Scout, with his ex-wife, Krista Lee.
  5. What happened to Bob Lee's estate? At the time of this writing, Bob Lee's estate is undergoing a probate process in Florida, USA.
  6. Who are Bob Lee's daughters? The MobileCoin CPO had one daughter named Scout Lee.
  7. How did Bob Lee die? He died by stabbing in San Francisco, California, USA.

At the time of his death, Bob Lee's net worth was reported to be $10 million. His wealth stemmed from decades at the forefront of technological advancement, by building Android, CashApp, and MobileCoin and holding executive positions at several tech companies. He also diversified his income through angel investments in firms such as SpaceX, Figma, Clubhouse, and Tile.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about Timbaland's net worth. He is a record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, and DJ from the United States.

Timbaland gained immense prominence in 1998 following the release of his first solo album, Tim's Bio: Life From Da Bassment. He transitioned to music production, songwriting, and singing and has released three studio albums with numerous hits.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com

