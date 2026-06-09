A graduate of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has taken to her page to share her JAMB score and admission story

She revealed that she took part in the JAMB exam with her elder sister just to gain experience, but was not happy with her score

She spoke about the Post-UTME exam and the course she was offered after she passed the school requirements

A young lady who gained admission and has now graduated from the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has mentioned the score she had in her JAMB that made the university offer her admission several years ago.

She recently took to her social media page to speak about her academic journey while also sharing her JAMB score.

UNIBEN student recalls writing JAMB with her sister, speaks on admission experience. Photo Source: Twitter/CandleyV, UNIBEN

Source: Twitter

University of Benin graduate recalls JAMB score

Before she did that, a social media user had made a post asking for JAMB scores of individuals and how their parents reacted to them.

The UNIBEN graduate who eventually came across the post shared her JAMB score online and spoke about how her parents reacted to it,, and also how she felt personally about it.

@CandleyV revealed that she scored a total of 238 in JAMB after she took part in the exam with her older sister just so she could have experience.

While her parents were happy with the results, she said she was disappointed in herself, and that was because she expected a higher score.

She explained:

"238. I was in SS3 writing WAEC then, I just decided to register with my older sister so I can have the experience when I'm writing again.

"When my results came out, my parents were happy about it but I was disappointed in myself, I expected a higher score."

UNIBEN graduate shares JAMB score and admission journey, opens up on experience. Photo Source: Twitter/CandleyV

Source: Twitter

After she said this, she added in the same post that she sat for the post-UTME exam at the University of Benin, UNIBEN, and passed it, after which she was offered admission into the university to study a major course.

Her statement:

"I wrote Post-UTME, did well in that, and gained admission to study Marine Engineering. My first and last JAMB. I studied at University of Benin (UNIBEN)."

Her post about her JAMB score and the fact that she passed the post-UTME of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, in one sitting made people praise her brilliance.

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate show JAMB score

@ini__jed stressed:

"Hey there Marine geoscientist. Love to connect."

@theemuyiwa shared:

How does it feel to be one of God's favorite."

@Egokuwait added:

"Intelligent woman."

@esther_stan noted:

"Your brain is fire girl."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) shared details of her academic journey online.

The young lady posted a breakdown of her CGPA from 200 level to her final year and revealed the grade she graduated with. She also disclosed that she emerged as the overall best graduating student in her department.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIBEN graduate celebrated becoming a nurse. She shared photos of herself in her white outfit after finishing school.

She said it was not easy because she attended lectures, did hospital training, and worked very hard for many years. Many people congratulated her online for becoming a nurse.

Lady trends online after revealing her CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a UNIBEN graduate shared her academic success on social media. She posted the CGPA she had from the 200 level to her final year and showed the final grade she graduated with.

The young lady also revealed that she was the best graduating student in her department. Many people who saw her post congratulated her and praised her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng