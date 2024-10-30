Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell biography: where is Jerry Rice's ex-wife now?

Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell is an entrepreneur from the United States of America. She is widely known as the ex-wife of Jerry Rice, an American football wide receiver. She was married to the National Football League legend for over two decades. Many are curious about Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell after her divorce from the NFL player.

Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell was born in Starkville, Mississippi, United States. She married Jerry Rice in 1987 and supported him throughout his career life as a football wide receiver. Jacqueline has been out of the spotlight since her divorce from Jerry Rice. She has three children with Jerry Rice.

Full name Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell Gender Female Date of birth 4 April 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Starkville, Mississippi, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jerry Rice Children 3 School Greenville High School College University of Southern Mississippi Profession Entrepreneur

Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell's bio

She was born on 4 April 1964 in Starkville, Mississippi, United States of America. What is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell's age? She is 60 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

She attended Greenville High School, where she completed her secondary education. Later, she pursued higher education at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Jerry Rice and Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell's marriage and divorce

She met Jerry Rice during their college years and married him in 1987. The two ended their marriage in 2009. According to Pop TV Culture, Jacqueline Bernice filed for a divorce in 2007 after Jerry Rice had an extramarital affair with a woman named Djakarta Edwards.

Djakarta Edwards is the mother of Jerry's fourth child, Brenden Rice. Jerry Rice had to split his wealth with Bernice following the divorce instead of alimony.

How many children does Jerry Rice have with his ex-wife?

The American football wide receiver welcomed three children with Jacqueline before their marriage ended in 2009.

Their first child, Jaqui Bonet, was born in 1987. She is the co-founder and CEO of GOAT Fuel, her father's company. In 1991, the couple welcomed their second child, Jerry Rice Jr, a former football player.

Jacqueline Bernice gave birth to their third child, Jada Rice, in 1996, and at this time, she almost died because of complications which led to a coma. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Jerry Rice revealed that they thought she would have a normal delivery. She experienced severe haemorrhaging, which became life-threatening.

We thought it was going to be a normal delivery, and all of a sudden, things just went crazy, and my wife, who is my ex now, almost died. She lost a lot of blood, and chaos started happening in the delivery room, and I just knew something had gone wrong…the baby was healthy; my ex-wife almost died, but she is doing well now.

Jacqueline stayed in a coma for three months, and when she woke up, she had physical challenges like walking and breathing problems. Her ex-husband said it was difficult to see her in that state. He supported her throughout the period.

It was very difficult because we talked about a very healthy individual and someone who was accustomed to taking care of themselves, and now, all of a sudden, she was on a respirator…I just felt like I needed to be there for her because she had been there for me throughout my career.

What is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell's net worth?

Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell has not shared her net worth. However, she is believed to be worth millions because of her divorce settlement. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her ex-husband Jerry Rice's net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Where is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell now?

The American entrepreneur has been out of the spotlight since her divorce from Jerry Rice. However, according to an Instagram post shared by her son, Jerry Rice Jr., she attends family events.

Her daughter, Jaqui Bonet, also shared a video with her mom on 16 May 2023, wishing her a happy Mother's Day.

FAQs

Who is Jerry Rice's ex-wife? She is an American entrepreneur famous as Jerry Rice's ex-husband. Where is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell from? She hails from Starkville, Mississippi, United States of America. How old is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell? She is 60 years old as of 2024, having been born on 4 April 1964. Does Jerry Rice have a wife? The American football wide receiver is married to Latisha Pelayo, famous on Instagram as Tishie70. The two got married in 2019. Who are Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell and Jerry Rice's children? They have three children, Jaqui Bonet, Jada, and Jerry Rice Jr. What is Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell's nationality? She is American.

Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell is Jerry Rice's ex-wife. She married the American football wide receiver for 22 years before divorcing him in 2009. The mother of three has since disappeared from the limelight.

