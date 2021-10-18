Steve Ross’ biography: what is Bob Ross’ son up to today?

Steve Ross is an American painting instructor and TV personality. He is famous for being Bob Ross’ son. His father was a well-known painter who had a large audience worldwide. Thanks to Steve, Bob Ross’ painting traditions came to life again.

In the 1980s, it was difficult to find someone who did not recognize Bob Ross, the famous painter who appeared on the show The Joy of Painting. His son Steve took after him. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Robert Stephen Ross Also known as Steve Ross Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1966 Age 56 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Cherokee Indian-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6′ 5″ (196 centimetres) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Vivian Patricia Ridge Father Bob Ross Marital status Married Profession Painting instructor, TV personality

Steve Ross’ biography

Steve was born to Bob Ross and his first wife, Vivian Patricia Ridge. His father, Robert Norman Ross, was an American painter, art teacher, and television personality. He is best known for his PBS television show, The Joy of Painting, which he self-produced.

The American painter passed away on July 4, 1995, at the age of 52 due to complications from lymphoma.

How old is Steve Ross now? As of May 2023, Steve Ross' age is 56 years. He celebrates his birthday on 1 August, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Does Steve Ross have siblings?

Many people are interested in learning about Bob Ross’ kids. He had three marriages. Nonetheless, when it comes to Bob Ross’ children, the painter only had one – his son Robert Stephen.

What does Steve Ross do for a living?

Bob Ross mentioned Steve several times while working on his paintings on the show The Joy of Painting. He enjoyed talking about his son and his painting talents. Furthermore, his son also appeared in 13 episodes of the show.

In Season 29, Episode 6 of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross described his son as a teacher who had been a passionate painter his entire adult life. Furthermore, he mentioned that Steve Ross’ painting career began when he was a child. His son sold his first picture when he was just 12 years old.

In the episode, Steve revealed that he worked as a painting instructor in California and enjoyed teaching classes while making artwork. The young painter also expresses how much he enjoys painting with each new work. Mountains are something he enjoys drawing the most.

What happened to Bob Ross's son?

After his father's death, Steve did not continue to work as a painting instructor. He took a break from painting for a while.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, he revealed that after his father died, he fell into a deep depression:

I didn’t realize that people missed me or wanted to have me do this again. I always knew, but what I mean is, maybe I didn’t want to know. Maybe I reserved the right to remain ignorant.

He eventually recovered from his depression and resumed painting and teaching. He devoted his life to art and was out of the spotlight for a long time. Following Bob Ross' death, Bob Ross, Inc. (BRI) acquired the intellectual property rights to distribute and create products related to the painter.

Steven received no monetary compensation as a result of this. He filed a lawsuit, claiming that his father never wanted to give up all of this control and citing a clause in his will that he inserted shortly before his death, granting Bob's half-brother Jimmie Cox and Steve the rights to his name, likeness, and recorded work.

They claimed that Bob Ross had awarded the Kowalskis art-related rights, such as a line of paints or a series of licensed training courses worldwide using Ross's technique. They also claimed Steve was the sole owner of the more significant assets, including the episodes.

He lost the case. Nonetheless, this loss inspired him to move forward and build a business using his name.

Steve Ross now hosts different workshops and demonstrations alongside his business partner, Dana Jester. In 2021, he found himself at the centre of public attention after the release of the documentary named Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed. It revealed a lot about the painter's life and career.

Is Steve Ross married?

Yes, painter Steve Ross is a married man. Nonetheless, due to excessive privacy, his partner's name remains unknown to the media. Furthermore, there is no information indicating if Steve Ross has any children.

Did Bob Ross's son inherit anything?

Bob created Bob Ross Trust and assigned 51% of the interest in all intellectual property to his brother Jimmie Cox and 49% to his son Steve Ross. When he died, his estate was valued at $1.3 million. Half was his interest in Bob Ross Trust.

How much is Steve Ross worth?

Steve Ross's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. He has amassed a large sum of money as a result of his career, mostly through selling his paintings and participating in exhibits.

Although legal battles have marred Bob Ross' legacy, Steve Ross has carried on his father's talent and character. He keeps his father's passion for art and aims to share it with others.

