Comedian Ajebo has accused gossip blogs and social media trolls of contributing to Alexx Ekubo’s death through relentless online harassment

The comedian revealed that the late star suffered from deep emotional pain and depression following the public mockery of his cancelled engagement

Ajebo shared that the online ridicule extended beyond the actor, reportedly leading to his brother being bullied in school

Nigerian comedian Ajebo has named those responsible for the death of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng recalls that reports emerged that the actor passed away on Monday, May 11, after allegedly battling kidney cancer.

As tributes continued pouring in from colleagues and fans, Ajebo took to Instagram to express anger over the way Alexx Ekubo was allegedly treated online during some of the most difficult periods of his life.

He accused bloggers and online trolls of contributing to the actor’s pain before his demise.

Comedian Ajebo has accused gossip blogs and social media trolls of contributing to Alexx Ekubo’s death. Photos: Alexx Ekubo/Ajebo Comedian.

Source: Instagram

In the emotional post, the comedian did not hold back as he blamed blogs and social media users for constantly dragging the late actor over controversies surrounding his personal life.

Ajebo alleged that the actor was repeatedly mocked online after his failed engagement and rumours questioning his sexuality surfaced on social media.

“Y’all stupid blogs k!lled ALEX. Y’all in the comment section k!lled him,” he wrote.

According to the comedian, the online attacks deeply affected the actor emotionally and mentally.

“He broke down, he cried, he withdrew, he was depressed,” Ajebo added.

The comedian further claimed the situation extended beyond Alexx Ekubo alone, alleging that members of the actor’s family also suffered because of the online criticism.

Ajebo alleged that the late actor’s younger brother was also affected by the public scrutiny surrounding the movie star.

According to him, the constant criticism and jokes made online created emotional wounds that many people never got to see behind the cameras and celebrity lifestyle.

The comedian described Alexx Ekubo as a lively and kind-hearted individual who did not deserve the level of ridicule he allegedly received from some corners of social media.

He also condemned people who turn celebrities’ struggles into online entertainment.

“You guys play with people’s lives and emotions in the name of cruise.”

Read his post here:

Reactions trail Ajebo Comedian's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@wofaifada noted:

"You’re not totally wrong. Most times too pressure much can trigger some ailments. I went through serious pressure/stress some time ago , and started seeing grey hair on my head immediately. Thank God for life."

@diaryofakitchenlover shared:

"I will never understand bullying! Look at people, look at them 😮 people are quick to say good stuff about you mostly when you are gone. Goshhhhh! I am weak"

Ajebo says Alexx Ekubo suffered from depression following the public mockery of his cancelled engagement. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry."

Source: Legit.ng