APC Chieftain Speaks on Leaked Viral Tape With Sisi Alagbo, Sends Message to Nigerians
- An Oyo-based APC chieftain, Adesola Akeem Bukola, apologised over the leaked trilogy video (sensual) involving his second wife, Sisi Alagbo
- The viral video triggered widespread controversy and discussions on social media platforms, especially X
- On Thursday, April 30, Bukola expressed remorse, taking responsibility while seeking forgiveness from Nigerians
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ibadan, Oyo State - Adesola Akeem Bukola, Oyo State coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu/Seyi Tinubu Ambassadors Support Organisation (TSASO), has apologised to Nigerians over a leaked explicit video involving him, his second wife Eniola Fagbemi, popularly known as Sisi Alagbo.
Sisi Alagbo is a prominent social media personality known for selling herbal concoctions.
The video, which went viral on social media earlier this week, has ignited widespread controversy, with many raising questions about the circumstances surrounding it.
TSASO coordinator apologises over viral video
In a statement shared on his verified Facebook page on Thursday morning, April 30, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain apologised to his “family, friends, business associates, religious leaders, fans, loved ones, and the entire Nigerian public.”
His full message on Facebook read:
PUBLIC APOLOGY
I write with a deep sense of responsibility and sincere remorse to extend my heartfelt apologies to my family, friends, business associates, religious leaders, fans, loved ones, and the entire Nigerian public over the recent incident involving a leaked s×x scandal.
I acknowledge the disappointment, embarrassment, and concern this situation has caused, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I understand that my conduct has fallen short of the values and standards expected of me, especially by those who have trusted, supported, and believed in me over time.
To my family, I am truly sorry for the pain and distress this has brought upon you. To my friends and associates, I regret any negative impact this may have had on our relationships and shared reputation. To religious bodies and moral institutions, I recognise the weight of this misconduct and the need for accountability.
To my fans and supporters, I deeply regret letting you down.
I am taking this moment as a period of reflection, learning, and personal growth. I am committed to making better decisions, rebuilding trust, and upholding integrity in both my private and public life going forward.
I humbly ask for your understanding, forgiveness, and continued prayers as I work to become a better individual.
Thank you.
Legit.ng reports that some Africans, particularly prominent individuals, have developed a concerning habit of recording romantic moments with their partners. Unfortunately, some individuals find their private clips circulating publicly without their consent.
The trend of leaked videos has been amplified by the rise of social media, which has introduced greater interactivity to the internet and enabled users to create and share content more widely.
Sisi Alagbo speaks about her personality
Legit.ng previously reported that an old post in which Sisi Alagbo described her personality resurfaced on social media following the circulation of her leaked video.
Sisi Alagbo, who disclosed that she is a native of Ipapo in Oyo State, stated that she neither smokes nor consumes alcohol.
On her religious beliefs, the herbal seller also revealed that she is a Christian.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.