An Oyo-based APC chieftain, Adesola Akeem Bukola, apologised over the leaked trilogy video (sensual) involving his second wife, Sisi Alagbo

The viral video triggered widespread controversy and discussions on social media platforms, especially X

On Thursday, April 30, Bukola expressed remorse, taking responsibility while seeking forgiveness from Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Adesola Akeem Bukola, Oyo State coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu/Seyi Tinubu Ambassadors Support Organisation (TSASO), has apologised to Nigerians over a leaked explicit video involving him, his second wife Eniola Fagbemi, popularly known as Sisi Alagbo.

Sisi Alagbo is a prominent social media personality known for selling herbal concoctions.

Adesola Akeem Bukola, an APC chieftain, has apologised after a viral video involving him, his second wife Sisi Alagbo, and another woman triggered widespread reactions online. Photo credit: sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

The video, which went viral on social media earlier this week, has ignited widespread controversy, with many raising questions about the circumstances surrounding it.

TSASO coordinator apologises over viral video

In a statement shared on his verified Facebook page on Thursday morning, April 30, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain apologised to his “family, friends, business associates, religious leaders, fans, loved ones, and the entire Nigerian public.”

His full message on Facebook read:

PUBLIC APOLOGY

I write with a deep sense of responsibility and sincere remorse to extend my heartfelt apologies to my family, friends, business associates, religious leaders, fans, loved ones, and the entire Nigerian public over the recent incident involving a leaked s×x scandal.

I acknowledge the disappointment, embarrassment, and concern this situation has caused, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I understand that my conduct has fallen short of the values and standards expected of me, especially by those who have trusted, supported, and believed in me over time.

To my family, I am truly sorry for the pain and distress this has brought upon you. To my friends and associates, I regret any negative impact this may have had on our relationships and shared reputation. To religious bodies and moral institutions, I recognise the weight of this misconduct and the need for accountability.

To my fans and supporters, I deeply regret letting you down.

I am taking this moment as a period of reflection, learning, and personal growth. I am committed to making better decisions, rebuilding trust, and upholding integrity in both my private and public life going forward.

I humbly ask for your understanding, forgiveness, and continued prayers as I work to become a better individual.

Thank you.

Sisi Alagbo’s husband Adesola Akeem Bukola faces criticism as he breaks his silence after their bedroom tape was leaked. Photo credit: sisialagbo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that some Africans, particularly prominent individuals, have developed a concerning habit of recording romantic moments with their partners. Unfortunately, some individuals find their private clips circulating publicly without their consent.

The trend of leaked videos has been amplified by the rise of social media, which has introduced greater interactivity to the internet and enabled users to create and share content more widely.

Sisi Alagbo speaks about her personality

Legit.ng previously reported that an old post in which Sisi Alagbo described her personality resurfaced on social media following the circulation of her leaked video.

Sisi Alagbo, who disclosed that she is a native of Ipapo in Oyo State, stated that she neither smokes nor consumes alcohol.

On her religious beliefs, the herbal seller also revealed that she is a Christian.

Source: Legit.ng