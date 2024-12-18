What is Liver King's net worth? How did he amass his fortune?

Liver King is an American pharmacist, YouTuber, social media influencer, bodybuilder, and entrepreneur. He is renowned for promoting an 'ancestral lifestyle' that involves eating large amounts of raw liver. His controversial diet has earned him fame and wealth. What is Liver King's net worth?

Liver King debuted his social media career in 2021. He quickly gained fame, and his videos went viral on YouTube and TikTok. King has a medical background and is a pharmacist by profession. He is also an entrepreneur who sells ancestral organic dietary supplements.

Profile summary

Real name Brian Johnson Moniker Liver King Gender Male Date of birth 7 April 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ceiba, Puerto Rico Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in inches 52-34-18 Body measurements in centimetres 132-86-45 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel green Father Philip D. Johnson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Barbara Johnson Children 2 School John Marshall High School University San Antonio Community College, Texas Tech University Profession Pharmacist, entrepreneur, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $10 million YouTube @theliverking

What is Liver King's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHiHop, and similar sources, the social media influencer is allegedly worth $10 million. However, according to him, he has a net worth of $310 million (assets minus debts).

His primary source of income is his health and fitness business. He also makes money as a YouTuber and social media influencer. Here is a timeline of his net worth since 1998:

Age Year Annual income 8—15 1988 $2,000 16 1994 $12,000 22 2000 $120,000 27 2005 $500,000 31 2009 millionaire 36 2014 8-figure range 40 2018 9-figure range 43 2021 9-figure range 45 2023 9-figure range

Liver King's family background

Liver King was born Brian Johnson in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. He is an American national of white ethnicity. King's father, the late Philip D. Johnson, was originally from Oklahoma but relocated to Puerto Rico for work. A single mother raised Brian alongside his one sibling.

Brian Johnson attended John Marshall High School before attending San Antonio Community College. Later, he joined Texas Tech University, where he graduated with honours in biochemistry.

What is Liver King's age?

The American YouTuber is 47 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 April 1977, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Liver King famous?

Liver King is a pharmacist, social media influencer, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. He runs Ancestral Supplements, a health business selling protein powder and supplements. King previously owned a dental clinic before focusing on health coaching and dietary supplements.

Liver King is also a YouTuber. He opened his self-titled channel on 12 October 2021 and has amassed over 1.2 million followers.

The social media influencer also has an Instagram page. He joined the platform in June 2021 and has 2.8 million followers. Liver King promotes his 'ancestry lifestyle' and workout videos. Additionally, he collaborates with businesses such as fashion labels, music artists, and people in the health industries.

What is Liver King's height?

The fitness influencer is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms. Liver King's body measurements are 52-34-18 or 132-86-45 centimetres.

Liver King's house

The American YouTuber has an 8,300-square-foot mansion in Austin, Texas. The house sits on a 500-acre ranch with forest and pasture for his cattle. Liver King's mansion is alleged to be worth approximately $7 million. Some of the features that come with the house include a heated swimming pool, a boxing ring, and a two-story library.

What is Liver King's diet?

The social media influencer advocates a unique diet in his ancestral tenets for his followers. Below are some of the aspects of his diet.

You should eat nose-to-tail animals, which means you consume the entire animal, including organs like liver, bone marrow, and heart. The meat should also be eaten raw.

Whole, nutrient-dense foods and avoid processed foods, seed oils, and liquid calories.

High protein and fats, including eggs, protein shakes, raw dairy and full-fat red meat.

Seasonal eating includes seasonal fruits, vegetables, and tubers.

Practising intermittent fasting, particularly fasting for 24 hours two times a week.

Who is Liver King's wife?

The American bodybuilder is married to Barbara Johnson, also known as Liver Queen. The two met in 2004. Barbara Johnson is a dentist, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She and her husband owned a private dental clinic before closing it to focus on the ancestral supplements business.

Liver Queen was born in Warsaw, Poland. The American businesswoman studied at Stony Brook University in New York City, United States.

Liver King and Barbara have two sons, Liver Boys Rad, 15, and Stryker, 17. Brian has improved their children's diets after noticing that they often fell ill due to nutrient deficiencies growing up. He feeds them organic and natural foods.

FAQs

Who is Liver King? He is a pharmacist, social media influencer, Youtuber, bodybuilder and businessman. What is Liver King's real name? He was born Brian Johnson, but many know him as Liver King. How old is Liver King? The content creator is 47 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 April 1977. Where is Liver King from? The American bodybuilder was born in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, but grew up in San Antonio, Texas, United States. He currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States. Was Liver King in the military? The businessman was in any military service. However, his father was in the Air Force. How much is Liver King worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHiHop, and similar sources, the social media influencer is allegedly worth $10 million. But he claims to have a net worth of $310 million. How tall is Liver King? The Youtuber is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Liver King's net worth reflects his growing business and social media influence. The American pharmacist, YouTuber, bodybuilder, social media influencer, and businessman is known for his ancestral lifestyle. He lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife, Barbara Johnson, also known as Liver Queen, and their two sons.

