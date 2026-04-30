The Lagos state government has reacted to a viral video showing a nursery school textbook containing violent content

Authorities have confirmed that the material was not approved for use in schools across the state

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education identified the school in Ojo Local Government Area and traced the publisher of the textbook

The Lagos state government has responded to a viral video in which a mother raised concerns over what she described as disturbing content in an English textbook used by her child.

The material, designed for nursery pupils, circulated widely on social media and triggered public outrage over its suitability for young learners.

A sample page from the controversial nursery textbook that sparked reactions online. Photo: FB/Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, authorities confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, has directed officials to examine the source and use of the book after the video gained traction online.

Lagos government distances self from textbook content

Preliminary findings by the ministry revealed that the textbook is not part of the officially approved learning materials for schools in the state.

It said the book had not undergone the required review process and was therefore not authorised for use in either public or approved private schools.

The ministry also disclosed that the school featured in the viral video is located in Ojo Local Government Area. Authorities have identified both the institution and the publisher involved and said further action will follow pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

Textbook passage narrates violent story

The controversial passage, which tells a story that seems to promote violence against a dog, sparked concern among parents and educators who questioned its appropriateness for early childhood education.

The woman who first noticed it and cried out expressed worry about the potential psychological impact on young pupils exposed to such narratives and what they might inadvertently learn from such comprehension.

The government has reiterated that Lagos maintains strict guidelines for selecting educational materials.

These standards are designed to ensure that all approved resources are age-appropriate and aligned with moral and academic expectations.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Abisola Dokunmu Adegbite, urged school administrators and teachers to adhere strictly to approved materials.

She said compliance is necessary to protect the development of learners.

Writer reacts to viral video

The writer of the controversial book has fired back at the woman and other complainers who believe teaching and narrating such a graphic fictional tale to kids is not only unwarranted but could also be dangerous.

The man criticised the approach which the mother took to air her objection about the textbook, adding that his number, email and physical addresses were made available on the book through which he could have been contacted for amicable discussion on the passage, instead of launching a media war about it.

He maintained that his story is not wrong and that believing otherwise is just a matter of difference of opinion.

FG denies approving history textbook without Igbo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that he Federal Ministry of Education has denied approving the Living History textbook, which reportedly excluded Igbo content.

The officials clarified that the book had not been authorised for use in any Nigerian school.

Source: Legit.ng