Reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman is celebrating his 28th birthday today, October 20

The Atalanta forward is regarded as one of the most talented wingers in the current Super Eagles squad

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have sent a befitting message to the 2023 AFCON silver medallist

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have paid a glowing tribute to Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, as he turns 28 years today, October 20.

Lookman switched allegiance to Nigeria in 2022, making his debut against the Black Stars of Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers, after playing for England U19 and U21.

The former Everton star has made a huge impact since making the bold move despite the opportunities of representing the Three Lions under former manager Gareth Southgate.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

CAF pays tribute to Lookman

CAF's official Instagram account shared a post to celebrate the Super Eagles forward on his birthday, and fans, including legend Daniel Amokachi also joined in sending their wishes.

"The crown fits. The continent knows. 👑🇳🇬

"Another year of Ademola Lookman! 🎂," the post read.

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi replied:

"HBD 🎂 🙏."

Ademola Lookman shows off his CAF Player of the Year trophy to Atalanta fans during their Serie A match against Empoli. Photo by: MB Media.

Lookman's performance for Super Eagles

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has played one major international tournament for the Super Eagles since 2022.

He was part of the squad that failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar under former manager Augustine Eguavoen, per BBC.

The former Everton winger was included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad in Ivory Coast.

He scored a brace in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the Round of 16, before netting the only goal in the 1-0 victory against Angola in the quarter-final.

Ademola went ahead to finish in second place after the team lost 2-1 to host Ivory Coast in 2024. In the same year, guiding Atalanta to win the UEFA Europa League, scoring a hat-trick.

The Super Eagles winger has been exceptional for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where he played a total of nine matches.

He missed the game against Benin Republic, where the three-time AFCON winners won 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday, October 14, Al Jazeera.

Lookman has been cleared to face Gabon in the 2026 World Cup playoff on November 13.

Lookman is underprized - Odumodublvck

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck is unhappy with the offer presented on the table for the reigning CAF Player of the Year Lookman Ademola.

Odumodublvck mentioned that the former England U21 player had outstanding seasons with Atalanta including winning a UEFA Europa League title, scoring a hat-trick against Bayern Leverkusen in the final.

