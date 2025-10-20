Nigerian online users were completely caught off guard after a video of Cubana Chiefpriest performing at a Lagos club surfaced online

The nightlife boss-turned-singer was performing his song Venezuela and having fun, cheering the club on

While he was at it, a lady with a massive backside, almost totally unclad, was seen gyrating her waist on him, triggering reactions from cybernauts

Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, seems to really be enjoying his new career path as a music crooner. Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, aka Money na Water, made headlines on October 20, 2025.

The nightlife boss, who has released a few indigenous singles, was spotted performing at a Lagos nightclub.

The video showed him entertaining the crowd, with some ladies dancing in the background. One of them suddenly turned and started dancing on him. She wined her massive backside, which CP gladly pulled closer to him.

Fans had a lot to say about the moment, highlighting how much he seems to be enjoying the process.

The controversial socialite wrote:

"Welcome To Lagos(Bayrock) Big Yansh Na Water💦 Abeg Oh !!! Make My Wife No See Am😂 E Dey Go !!! Every Show Is A Shutdown🤸‍♀️ Oya Book Cp Lets Celebrate🎊 ."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as CP's clip trends

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jesumitola said:

"Cp dey enjoy this music career pass anybody rn 😂😂😂😂❤️🙌."

@stanleymadums said:

"Na this career sure pass oh, my wife go just comot eye for me 😂."

@i_am_ifeanyionyebara1 said:

"Make this one no carry baby come tomorrow say na you give am belle, just because of this small rocking."

@officialcollynzo said:

"Very versatile businessman . It’s not just about the music. Relationships are been built and supply deals are also signed. 😂😂😂 A performing act is also an access to new business territories for a man into lifestyle and entertainment business 🙌❤️❤️."

@believe_bigdream01 said:

"Cp uses every little stone thrown at him wisely and turns it into something valuable. He makes money out of everything! It’s really hard for someone like that to fail. It’s not just grace; it’s smart work.@cubana_chiefpriest."

@1am_kenechukwu said:

"My Love For CP And DAVIDO Na Waaaaterrr!!!!❤️🙌

@igbo_boygh said:

"Pascal na this your type of suffer."

@iam_time_art said:

"⏰⏰Time will review ur real purpose enjoy pascal."







Cubana CP shares Afro Gyration song with OBO



Meanwhile, Cubana Chiepriest announced his upcoming album CP No Small featuring a track titled More Money, produced by Davido.

The song is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, set to drop on April 2, 2025, promising a dance-inducing vibe.

Davido’s role as executive producer ensures a classic sound, as confirmed by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.





