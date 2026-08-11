An old interview of Peter Okoye resurfaced, revealing how Akon nearly brokered a historic collaboration between P-Square and Michael Jackson

Peter shared that Akon had already written an Afrobeats song for the late King of Pop to record with the duo before his death

The interview reappeared amid a very public fallout between Peter and his brothers Paul and Jude over the P-Square music catalogue

A resurfaced interview of Peter Okoye has reignited conversation about one of music's most tantalising near-misses — a collaboration between P-Square and the late Michael Jackson.

In the clip, Peter recalled how Afrobeats superstar Akon played a pivotal role in attempting to bridge the two acts.

Peter Okoye shares how Akon nearly brokered a historic collaboration between P-Square and Michael Jackson. Photos: Psquare/Michael Jackson.

Source: Instagram

According to him, American singer Akon had gone as far as writing an Afrobeats-flavoured song specifically for Michael Jackson to record with the Nigerian duo, but the King of Pop's death in 2009 brought those plans to an abrupt end.

"Akon was close to helping P-Square secure a song with Michael Jackson before he died. He had already helped him write an Afrobeats song for us. When we released the 'Personally' video, Michael Jackson's brother, Jermaine Jackson, video-called us," Peter said in the interview.

Jermaine Jackson's Personal Gesture

Peter also disclosed that after P-Square dropped the music video for their hit single Personally, Jermaine Jackson reached out to the brothers via video call, underscoring how far the duo's appeal had spread beyond the African continent at the height of their fame.

The timing of the clip's recirculation has drawn attention, as it comes against the backdrop of a very public dispute between Peter and his siblings, Paul and Jude Okoye.

Peter has alleged that Paul and Jude mismanaged the P-Square music catalogue and shortchanged him on earnings from the group's body of work.

Watch an X video of Peter Okoye talking about collaboration with Michael Jackson here:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below here:

@Kelechijotham stated:

"If not for the dance in this video the Jackson family wouldn’t have contacted psquare….later they’ll come and say Peter didn’t do anything"

@beri_grizou noted:

"That was suppose to be one of the greatest songs of all time"

@OmideyiOlaide shared:

"Pray never to have a Jude nearby when your stsr is shining and the whole world is clapping for you. Pray for 'Holy Ghost fire' on the heads of all Jude in your life, all the destiny blockers, agents of the devil and star dimmers. Shout 'fireeeeee' on Jude"

Peter Okoye says Akon had already written an Afrobeats song for the late King of Pop to record with the duo before his death. Photos: Peter Okoye/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case.

Source: Legit.ng