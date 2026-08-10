The UAE government confirmed that Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday will fall on Friday, August 28, creating a three-day weekend

A second long break could follow in December 2026, with National Day potentially stretching into a five-day weekend for workers

UAE labour law entitles eligible employees to full paid leave during public holidays, with extra compensation for those required to work

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Dubai, UAE - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to give workers a three-day weekend at the end of August 2026, with another extended break potentially following in December.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the UAE government confirmed that the public holiday marking the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be observed on Friday, August 28. The occasion itself is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, but will be shifted to the end of the working week under the country's public holiday laws, creating a three-day break for employees.

UAE confirms Friday, August 28, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), giving workers a three-day weekend. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Will UAE get five-day December break?

The August break may not be the last lengthy holiday of the year. National Day, formerly known as Eid Al Etihad, is observed on December 2 and December 3 each year and marks the anniversary of the UAE's formation in 1971. In 2026, those dates fall on a Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

If the government decides to extend the holiday to include Friday, December 4, workers across the country could enjoy a five-day weekend. Combined with the August break, that would bring the total to eight days off for eligible employees before the year ends.

Will UAE confirm December holiday extension?

UAE holiday rules cover both federal government entities and private sector businesses. Once a public holiday is officially declared, entitled employees must receive paid leave. Federal labour legislation further guarantees that private-sector workers are paid their full salary on any recognised public holiday.

Employers who require staff to work during a public holiday must either grant a replacement day off or pay additional compensation. Under current rules, that compensation must be at least 50 per cent of the employee's basic daily wage on top of their normal pay.

No official announcement on the December extension has been made yet, but workers and businesses are watching for confirmation from the government ahead of the year-end period.

UAE workers are entitled to paid public holidays, with extra compensation or a replacement day off required when employees work during a holiday. Photo credit: Stock

Source: Getty Images

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms August bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed that Monday, August 31, 2026, is the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of families an extra day off before the season draws to a close.

The date for the summer bank holiday is formally listed on the government's public holiday calendar for all three nations.

Source: Legit.ng