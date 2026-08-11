The Canadian government has published an official list of benefits available to citizens and permanent residents

The benefits span several categories, including dental care, disability support, housing, student aid, and grocery assistance

Foreigners who become Canadian citizens or gain permanent residency status become eligible to access a wide range of government-funded programmes

The Canadian government has outlined a comprehensive range of benefits available to citizens and permanent residents, giving prospective immigrants a clearer picture of what they stand to gain after settling in the country.

The benefits cover more than a dozen categories and are designed to support individuals and families across various stages of life and financial circumstances.

Canada announces benefits of becoming a citizen. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Benefits of Canadian citizenship

The programme listed these as the benefits of becoming a citizen:

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP), which provides eligible residents with access to subsidised dental services. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB) is also featured, aimed at helping lower-income households manage the rising cost of food and everyday necessities. Employment Insurance benefits and leave. This supports workers who lose their jobs or need time away from work for personal or family reasons. Disability benefits are also listed, alongside Family and caregiving benefits that assist parents, guardians, and caregivers of elderly or ill relatives. Public pensions form another pillar of the system, helping retirees maintain financial stability in their later years. For younger residents, student aid and education planning resources are available, alongside Grants and funding opportunities for those pursuing further studies or community projects. The Canadian citizenship benefit also covers housing for those struggling with accommodation costs It provides a dedicated section for finding financial support tailored to individual circumstances, including tools for specific audiences such as seniors, newcomers, and people with disabilities.

Access for new Canadians

Foreigners who successfully obtain Canadian citizenship or permanent residency become eligible to access many of these programmes, making the pathway to settlement more financially supported than in several other countries.

Tools such as child and family benefits calculators, direct deposit setup options, and links to submit EI reports are also available.

US lists benefits of becoming American citizen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services published a list of reasons why permanent residents and other foreigners should consider applying for citizenship.

The list covers rights and privileges that are exclusively available to citizens, including voting in federal elections and carrying a US passport.

Source: Legit.ng