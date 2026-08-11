The German government has released the complete catalogue of 310 questions that applicants can study ahead of the official naturalisation test

The questions are split into 300 general questions covering democracy, history, and society, and 10 state-specific questions

Foreigners seeking German citizenship must pass the naturalisation test, which draws from this officially approved question bank

Germany has made public the full list of 310 questions that form the approved question bank for its official naturalisation test, giving foreign nationals seeking German citizenship a clear resource to prepare for the examination.

The questions are published under the Naturalisation Test Regulation (Einbürgerungstest-Verordnung, or EinbTestV) and appear as Annex 1 to the Federal Law Gazette I 2008 No. 35.

Germany publishes 310 official questions that foreigners can use to prepare for the country's citizenship test. Photo Credit: Wolfgang Deuter, Liam McBurney

Source: Getty Images

The catalogue remains in force in 2026 with amendments incorporated over the years since its original publication.

Germany naturalisation test: How 310 questions are structured

The full catalogue is divided into two parts. The first part contains 300 general questions drawn from three subject areas covered in the naturalisation course curriculum: "Life in a Democracy", "History and Responsibility", and "Man and Society". These questions apply to all applicants regardless of which German federal state they live in.

The second part contains 10 state-specific questions, and applicants are only required to answer the questions relevant to the particular federal state where they reside.

This means a person applying for citizenship in Bavaria, for instance, will face different state-level questions from someone applying in Berlin or Hamburg.

Germany: What naturalisation test means for applicants

The naturalisation test is a formal requirement for foreigners who want to become German citizens. By publishing the complete approved question bank, the German government allows applicants to study the exact pool from which test questions are drawn, making the preparation process more transparent.

The test itself does not simply reproduce questions verbatim from the catalogue; rather, examiners select from within this approved list. Applicants who study all 310 questions will therefore have covered every possible question they could encounter on the day of the test.

The full catalogue of 310 approved naturalisation test questions is available on the official German federal law portal.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had shed light on what foreigners should expect in the citizenship test.

Germany citizenship: Residency requirement for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany explained how long foreign workers must reside in the country before seeking citizenship.

According to the official guidance, a foreign worker or resident must have lived in Germany legally for more than five years before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Beyond the five-year threshold, applicants must also hold a permanent right of residence in Germany.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng