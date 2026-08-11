Osun 2026: Dele Momodu Announces Preferred Candidate to Win Governorship Race
- Dele Momodu, a member of the ADC, publicly urged all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Accord Party's Governor Ademola Adeleke
- Momodu said backing Adeleke is the only sensible strategy to prevent the APC from securing an easy path to victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election
- The media mogul praised Adeleke as the best-performing governor in Nigeria, citing infrastructure, health, education, and women empowerment
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Media mogul and publisher Dele Momodu has publicly called on all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.
Momodu, who identified himself as a proud member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the declaration in a lengthy statement posted to his official X account on Tuesday, August 11.
Despite his membership of the ADC, Momodu said loyalty to party should take a back seat to political pragmatism.
He explained that he joined the ADC on the strength of a broad coalition of opposition forces that came together to challenge what he described as the damage caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Nigeria's economy, social cohesion, and democratic institutions.
Momodu's Case for Adeleke
Momodu argued that with the APC turning Osun State into what he called "a theater of war," the most sensible move for opposition parties is to throw their collective weight behind Governor Adeleke without delay. He said the declaration was not driven by personal friendship or family ties.
"Governor Adeleke has been a global phenomenon who would easily defeat President Tinubu himself in a popularity contest," Momodu wrote, adding that Adeleke stands first among Nigerian governors in terms of performance across infrastructure, health, education, staff welfare, labour relations, agriculture, commerce, culture, women empowerment, and youth inclusion.
He warned that a fragmented opposition would hand the APC an easy opportunity to influence the outcome of the election.
"We should never supply the APC an easy alibi to rig the OSUN gubernatorial election on August 15, 2026," he wrote.
ADC Member Crosses Party Lines
Momodu acknowledged that the coalition he had hoped would challenge the APC in the 2023 presidential election did not materialise as planned, but said he never abandoned hope that Nigerians would eventually rise against what he called the "APC menace."
He framed his endorsement of Adeleke as a matter of commonsense rather than sentiment, saying the time had come for opposition figures to "confront reality" and act practically rather than along party lines.
The Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026.
Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders who may win
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.
While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng