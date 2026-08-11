Dele Momodu, a member of the ADC, publicly urged all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Accord Party's Governor Ademola Adeleke

Momodu said backing Adeleke is the only sensible strategy to prevent the APC from securing an easy path to victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election

The media mogul praised Adeleke as the best-performing governor in Nigeria, citing infrastructure, health, education, and women empowerment

Media mogul and publisher Dele Momodu has publicly called on all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Momodu, who identified himself as a proud member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the declaration in a lengthy statement posted to his official X account on Tuesday, August 11.

Dele Momodu urged opposition parties in Osun State to support Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: DeleMomodu

Source: Facebook

Despite his membership of the ADC, Momodu said loyalty to party should take a back seat to political pragmatism.

He explained that he joined the ADC on the strength of a broad coalition of opposition forces that came together to challenge what he described as the damage caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Nigeria's economy, social cohesion, and democratic institutions.

Momodu's Case for Adeleke

Momodu argued that with the APC turning Osun State into what he called "a theater of war," the most sensible move for opposition parties is to throw their collective weight behind Governor Adeleke without delay. He said the declaration was not driven by personal friendship or family ties.

"Governor Adeleke has been a global phenomenon who would easily defeat President Tinubu himself in a popularity contest," Momodu wrote, adding that Adeleke stands first among Nigerian governors in terms of performance across infrastructure, health, education, staff welfare, labour relations, agriculture, commerce, culture, women empowerment, and youth inclusion.

He warned that a fragmented opposition would hand the APC an easy opportunity to influence the outcome of the election.

"We should never supply the APC an easy alibi to rig the OSUN gubernatorial election on August 15, 2026," he wrote.

ADC Member Crosses Party Lines

Momodu acknowledged that the coalition he had hoped would challenge the APC in the 2023 presidential election did not materialise as planned, but said he never abandoned hope that Nigerians would eventually rise against what he called the "APC menace."

He framed his endorsement of Adeleke as a matter of commonsense rather than sentiment, saying the time had come for opposition figures to "confront reality" and act practically rather than along party lines.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for August 15, 2026.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders who may win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng