A video from the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress weekend went viral, showing a tense confrontation between attendees and security personnel at Redemption Camp

A man trapped for two hours claimed security officers cited Pastor Adegboye's orders as the reason no one could exit the venue

The argument escalated after a fire service truck attempted to leave, prompting those blocking the exit to be asked to move their cars

A video capturing a heated argument at the Redeemed Christian Church of God's Holy Ghost Congress has gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from Nigerians online.

The annual convention took place at the Redemption Camp over the weekend, and footage from the event has been making the rounds on social media, sparking debate about crowd management and authority within religious settings.

Reaction trail drama as RCCG members clash with security officers at Redemption Camp. Photo credit@pastoradeboye

Source: Instagram

In the recording circulating online, a visibly frustrated man complained loudly that he had been stuck at the same spot inside the venue for two hours.

He alleged that security officers on duty told those trying to leave that they were acting on instructions from Pastor Adeboye, who reportedly directed that no one should be permitted to exit until the service had concluded.

RCCG members clash with security officers at Redemption Camp. Photo credit@pastoradeboye

Source: Instagram

What triggered the confrontation

The situation escalated when a fire service truck needed to drive out of the premises. Security officials then asked those who had parked their vehicles near the exit to move, which prompted pushback from at least one attendee.

That individual refused to shift his car from the venue of the cleric's camp and reportedly dared those filming the incident to continue recording him, insisting he was not going anywhere.

Here is the Instagram video of the clash between church members and security operatives below:

Fans react to Holy Ghost Congress clash

The video quickly attracted commentary from social media users, with opinions divided between those who sympathised with the frustrated attendees and those who felt the rules of a spiritual gathering should be respected.

@chike_ene commented:

"Why will you go when your bank account is not empty yet?"

@feel_leap wrote:

"Dey send u to come"

@ednxpress said:

"Yes you have the right to do what you like, but don't forget that you're under an authority especially when you enter a spiritual ground/environment, so follow every simple instructions, why come to fight the rules of a place u claim to come and pray."

@kingdeem_1 reacted:

"You dey smoke Igbo, no be you carry yourself go the service, abi dem force you abegiiii carry go…you collect free anointing you no one obey order"

@xion_ziion shared:

"people come to camp to steal cars.. Especially when preaching is going on, Not everyone came to worship. So for that reason, you cannot drive out. But you can walk out. BABA use your leg yo walk. Go and park the car. Ona no wan take ear dey hear RCCG matter. No cars was reported stolen during this convention. Glory to Jesus.."

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng