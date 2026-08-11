Sevilla are pushing to secure a loan deal for 19-year-old Nigerian-born midfielder George Ilenikhena from Al-Ittihad

West Ham United and Bundesliga club Schalke 04 are also chasing Ilenikhena, raising competition for his signature

Ilenikhena holds the record as the youngest Nigerian-born scorer in Champions League history after his goal against Barcelona in 2023

Three clubs are fighting for the signature of George Ilenikhena, the Nigerian-born teenager who holds the record as the youngest player of Nigerian descent to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla are at the front of the queue, with the Spanish club working to bring the 19-year-old striker in on loan ahead of the new LaLiga campaign.

Sevilla face competition for the services of George Ilenikhena, with West Ham United and Schalke 04 also credited with an interest in the Nigerian. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

According to Spanish outlet ABC, West Ham United and German top-flight side Schalke 04 are also monitoring the forward closely, setting up what could be a competitive transfer tussle for his services this summer.

Ilenikhena's rise to prominence

Ilenikhena announced himself to European football on December 13, 2023, when he scored the winning goal as Antwerp beat Barcelona 3-2 in a Champions League group stage match.

That strike made him the youngest Nigerian-born goalscorer in the history of the competition, a record that has since drawn considerable attention from clubs across the continent.

Ilenikhena later left Monaco for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in February 2026, but his time in Jeddah has been limited.

As seen on Transfermarkt, he made just six appearances for the club, starting only one of them, and reports indicate he is open to a return to European football just months after departing France.

That willingness to move back to Europe could hand Sevilla an advantage as they push to finalise a deal.

The midfielder remains under contract with Al-Ittihad until the end of the 2028-29 season, meaning any move this summer would likely take the form of a temporary arrangement rather than a permanent transfer.

Sevilla eyes Nigerian youngster for rebuild

The interest in Ilenikhena comes as Sevilla reshape their forward line.

Akor Adams, a fellow Super Eagles-eligible striker, left the Andalusian club for Venezia last month, while another Nigerian forward, Chidera Ejuke, is heavily linked with an exit before the transfer window shuts.

Those potential departures have left Sevilla short of options in attack and appear to be driving their pursuit of Ilenikhena as a direct replacement.

West Ham's involvement adds a Premier League dimension to the chase, with the London club having shown consistent interest in young African talent in recent windows.

Schalke 04's participation, meanwhile, signals that the Bundesliga route remains a possibility for the teenager if a deal with either English or Spanish clubs does not come together.

Ilenikhena is yet to commit his international future, meaning Nigeria's Super Eagles coaching staff will be watching developments closely.

Should he formalise ties with the Nigerian national team, he would represent one of the most exciting young attackers in the current pool of eligible players.

A decision on his next destination is expected before the European transfer window closes.

Akor Adams leaves Sevilla after one season

Legit.ng previously reported about the recent transfer of Super Eagles striker Akor Adams from Sevilla to newly promoted Serie A club Venezia for €16 million, a move that has garnered mixed reactions from Nigerian football fans.

Many supporters have expressed disappointment, questioning why a player who scored 10 goals in La Liga would choose to move to a club just newly established in Italy's top league.

Source: Legit.ng