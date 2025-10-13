Jerome Powell's net worth and his awe-inspiring path to success

Jerome Powell's net worth is reportedly between $20 million and $55 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his work in law, investment banking, and public service. The economist is best known for leading the U.S. Federal Reserve, where he has served as Chair since 2018.

Jerome Powell attends a news conference (L). Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference (R). Photo: Kent Nishimura, Chip Somodevilla (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jerome's net worth, built through a career in law, investment banking, public service, and speaking engagements, is estimated between $20 million and $55 million.

He earns an estimated annual salary of $190,000 as chair of the Federal Reserve .

as chair of the . Powell’s wealth is mainly allocated to diversified and steady investments, including index funds, bonds, and real estate.

Profile summary

Full name Jerome Hayden "Jay" Powell Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 1953 Age 72 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Washington, D.C, United States Current residence Chevy Chase Village, Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Grey and white Eye colour Brown Father Jerome Powell Sr. Mother Patricia Powell Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Elissa Leonard Children 3 School Georgetown Preparatory School University Princeton University, Georgetown University Law Centre Profession Economic advisor, lawyer, speaker Net worth $20 million–$55 million

What is Jerome Powell's net worth in 2025?

According to CoinCodex and TheStreet, Jerome Powell has an alleged net worth of between $20 million and $55 million. Much of his wealth comes from his background in law, investment banking, and private equity, including his position as a former partner at The Carlyle Group.

The lawyer's official financial disclosures show that most of his money is in index funds, bond funds, and real estate. Records from the Office of Government Ethics reveal he has millions invested in funds like the T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 and iShares S&P 500, each worth between $500,001 and $1,000,000.

How much does Jerome Powell make?

Top-5 facts about Jerome Powell. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jerome Powell's salary is about $190,000. He revealed to investor David Rubenstein in 2023, during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. When asked whether he considered the pay fair, Powell responded:

I do, yes.

He added:

If we have family expenses that exceed my salary, then we have to sell an asset.

A look inside Jerome Powell’s early years and family roots

The American lawyer is 72 years old as of 2025. His date of birth is 4 February 1953, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was born in Washington, D.C., United States, and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland, as one of six children.

Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US. Photo: Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

His father, Jerome Powell Sr., was a lawyer, while his mother, Patricia Hayden, was a statistician and mathematician. His mother died on 30 September 2010.

Powell attended Georgetown Preparatory School. He later enrolled at Princeton University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in politics in 1975. Jerome later earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Georgetown University Law Center in 1979, serving as editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.

Jerome Powell's career highlights

Jerome Powell began his career in law and investment banking, working as an investment banker at Dillon, Read & Co. from 1984 to 1990. He later served in the U.S. Department of the Treasury under President George H.W. Bush, first as assistant secretary and later as under secretary between 1990 and 1993.

Jerome Powell during the New York Times DealBook Summit. Photo: Yuki Iwamura

Source: Getty Images

After his service at the Treasury, Jerome joined The Carlyle Group, a leading global investment firm, where he was a partner from 1997 to 2005. He later took on a role as a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Centre in Washington, D.C., focusing on fiscal policy at the federal and state levels.

The investor was first appointed by President Barack Obama to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on 25 May 2012 to complete an unexpired term. He was later reappointed on 16 June 2014 for a term extending through 31 January 2028.

Jerome was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as the 16th chair of the Federal Reserve Board and assumed office on 5 February 2018 for a four-year term. He was reappointed for a second term by President Joe Biden on 23 May 2022.

Powell also serves as chair of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve’s principal body for monetary policymaking.

Who is Jerome Powell's wife?

Jerome Powell and his wife Elissa Leonard arrive for a State Dinner. Photo: Drew Angerer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American lawyer has been married to Elissa (Leonard) Powell since 1985. The couple has three children: a son, Samuel, and two daughters, Lucy and Susie. They live in Chevy Chase Village, Maryland, where Elissa has taken on a civic leadership role as chair of the Board of Managers.

Powell shared a few personal details during an interview with David Rubenstein on 15 July 2024. He mentioned:

Thirty-nine years. We have how many children? Three children. We have three grandchildren – three little boys, the oldest of whom is three…

FAQs

Who is Jerome Powell? He is an American lawyer, economic advisor, former investment banker, and the 16th chair of the Federal Reserve Board. What nationality is Jerome Powell? The lawyer is an American citizen. What is Jerome Powell's age? He is 72 years old as of 2025. Where did Jerome Powell go to college? Powell attended Princeton University and later joined Georgetown University Law Center. Who is Jerome Powell married to? He is married to Elissa Leonard. Who appointed Jerome Powell? Jerome was first appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2012 by President Barack Obama, and later elevated to chair of the Federal Reserve in 2018 by President Donald Trump. He was reappointed for a second term as chair by President Joe Biden in 2022. Is Jerome Powell a Republican? The lawyer is a Republican, although presidents from both political parties have appointed him to major Federal Reserve roles.

Jerome Powell’s net worth has gradually increased over the years, fueled by his accomplished career in law, investment banking, and public service. His income sources include roles in private investment firms, service at the U.S. Treasury, and his enduring leadership at the Federal Reserve.

