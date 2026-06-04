A Nigerian lady cried out bitterly on social media after entering into a spiritual covenant with a married man

In a now-viral video on TikTok, she broke down in tears as she shared details of what had happened between them

Social media users who watched the emotional video had mixed reactions to the lady’s situation

A Nigerian lady expressed deep pain online as she revealed that she had entered into a spiritual agreement with a married man.

The clip went viral on TikTok as viewers watched her dissolve into tears while recounting what occurred between them.

Lady in tears over deep bonding with married man. Photo credit: @Jaiye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about covenant with married man

She appeared overwhelmed by regret and appeared desperate for guidance on how she could reverse what had been done.

Her video attracted attention because the nature of the agreement she described allegedly carried serious spiritual implications.

Identified on TikTok as @jaiye, she explained that she had made an 'oath' with a married man and that she had not understood the meaning of such an act before it took place.

She admitted that awareness only came after the ritual concluded, when she decided to look up its meaning online.

The realisation left her scared, and she pleaded with viewers for advice on how she could free herself from the consequences of her actions.

She made it clear that she had acted without full knowledge and that she now wished to find a way out.

In her words:

"Guys pls I need your advice I did blood oath with a married man. Guy please I need a way out from what I did. I never knew the meaning until when we did it finished and I searched the meaning online."

Lady shares how she got into a deep covenant with married man. Photo credit: @Jaiye/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's post about Covenant

TikTok users who came across the footage reacted with a range of opinions about her situation.

Some expressed sympathy and urged her to seek counselling or spiritual help, while others criticised the decision she made in the first place.

@Unique International said:

"I was actually having a bad day but seeing this made me laugh. Thank you stranger."

Chi said:

"This is the first day of June 2026 on Monday morning! By the authority of the word of God i rebuke every negative energy and emotion from this video!! AMEN IN JESUS NAME."

@Daniel Balami Blexxi said:

"Nne Is like your sense is over flowing, pls give me small of it."

@Bagged by Han reacted:

"To think I haven’t even laughed since morning coz of the country situation but then here I am 7:10pm seeing you first and laughing."

@mhizmillicent13 added:

"Nne, on a Monday morning!!! First day of a new week, and na the first video wey pop up as I open this app oooo nne ibekata eehhhh."

See the post below:

Lady makes vow to be with oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 25-year-old lady went viral after she flaunted her lover, who is 75 years old, in a TikTok video she posted.

In the viral video, the lady noted that she was in love with him and they would stay together forever.

Source: Legit.ng