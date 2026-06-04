Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) are designated under US law to restrict support for groups involved in terrorism and to protect national security

Over time, several organisations have been delisted as circumstances changed, reflecting shifts in global threats and security priorities

This report outlines the history of these delistings and explains the legal framework guiding such decisions

The United States Department of State regularly reviews the status of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

These designations are made under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and play a vital role in restricting support for terrorism.

Foreign Terrorist Organizations remain under close monitoring to safeguard global security. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, some groups have been removed from the list over time when circumstances change.

What is a Foreign Terrorist Organization?

A Foreign Terrorist Organization is a group designated by the Secretary of State as being involved in terrorism. This designation helps cut off financial and logistical support, while also signalling to the international community that the group poses a threat.

The Bureau of Counterterrorism (CT) monitors these organisations closely. It considers not only past attacks but also whether a group is planning or has the capacity to carry out future acts.

Why are groups delisted?

The INA sets out three grounds for revoking an FTO designation:

- Changed circumstances: If the reasons for the original designation no longer apply.

- National security: If revocation is deemed necessary for US national security.

- Discretionary revocation: The Secretary of State may revoke a designation at any time.

Revocations take effect either on the date specified or upon publication in the Federal Register. Importantly, they do not affect actions or proceedings based on conduct before the revocation date.

List of delisted Foreign Terrorist Organizations

Here are some of the groups that have been removed from the FTO list over the years:

July 8, 2025 – al-Nusrah Front, aka Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (ANF/HTS) – Originally designated May 15, 2014 May 20, 2022 – Aum Shinrikyo (AUM) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 May 20, 2022 – Basque Fatherland and Liberty (ETA) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 May 20, 2022 – Gama’a al-Islamiyya (Islamic Group – IG) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 May 20, 2022 – Kahane Chai (Kach) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 May 20, 2022 – Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem (MSC) – Originally designated August 20, 2014 December 1, 2021 – Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 February 16, 2021 – Ansarallah – Originally designated January 19, 2021 June 1, 2017 – Abu Nidal Organization (ANO) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 December 9, 2015 – Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) – Originally designated December 17, 2004 September 3, 2015 – Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 July 15, 2014 – United Self Defense Forces of Colombia – Originally designated September 10, 2001 May 28, 2013 – Moroccan Islamic Combatant Group (GICM) – Originally designated October 11, 2005 September 28, 2012 – Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 15, 2010 – Armed Islamic Group (GIA) – Originally designated October 8, 1997 May 18, 2009 – Revolutionary Nuclei – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 8, 2001 – Tupac Amaru Revolution Movement – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 8, 2001 – Japanese Red Army – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 8, 1999 – Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front Dissidents – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 8, 1999 – Khmer Rouge – Originally designated October 8, 1997 October 8, 1999 – Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine – Hawatmeh Faction – Originally designated October 8, 1997

The importance of delisting

While designations are a powerful tool, delisting is equally important. It reflects changes in global security and acknowledges when groups no longer pose the same threat. As the State Department explains:

“FTO designations play a critical role in our fight against terrorism and are an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business.”

Delisted groups reflect changing circumstances and evolving threats in international terrorism. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected. The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng