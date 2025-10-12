James Comey’s net worth is estimated at $16 million. Despite his recent indictment, the former FBI Director remains financially secure, sustained by a long career in public service, bestselling publications, and high-paying speaking engagements. His fortune underscores years of professional achievement and sound financial planning.

James Comey attends "James Comey in Conversation with Nicolle Wallace" (L). James Comey is seen in New York City (R). Photo: Taylor Hill, Patricia Schlein (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Much of James Comey's wealth comes from public service and private-sector positions; most notably his work at Bridgewater Associates .

most notably his work at . In 2013 , during his Senate confirmation, he declared his net worth to be around $11 million .

, during his Senate confirmation, he declared his net worth to be around . James earns significant income from book deals and speaking engagements , with fees reaching $200,000 per speaking appearance.

and , with fees reaching per speaking appearance. The indictment could drain his $16 million net worth through lawyers, fines, and appeals.

Full name James Brien Comey Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 14 December 1960 Age 64 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Yonkers, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'8" Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 243 Weight in kilograms 110 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father J. Brien Comey Mother Joan Comey Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Patrice Failor Children 6 High School Northern Highlands High School College College of William & Mary, University of Chicago Law School Profession Lawyer, author, teacher, speaker, former FBI director Net worth $16 million Instagram @comey X @Comey

Breaking down James Comey’s net worth amid his ongoing indictment

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American lawyer has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Other sources, like Reality Tea and India Times, estimate his net worth to be around $14 million and $15 million, respectively. However, his recent indictment raises the risk that rising legal fees and reputational damage could strain the fortune he has built.

During his 2013 Senate confirmation for FBI director, James disclosed a net worth of over $11 million. He built much of his wealth while serving as general counsel at Bridgewater Associates from 2010 to early 2013. Comey earned $6 million in compensation in his final year, plus a $3 million profit-participation payout.

While serving as FBI director, the American attorney earned approximately $185,000 per year. His income increased significantly after leaving the bureau, fueled mainly by a lucrative book deal and paid speaking engagements.

Top-5 facts about James Comey. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2017, James signed a $2 million agreement with Flatiron Books for his memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, published in 2018. The book was an immediate success, selling over 600,000 copies in its first week and topping multiple bestseller lists.

Apart from his book deal, Comey has actively participated in speaking engagements, with fees reaching as much as $200,000 per appearance. The high resale prices of tickets for his book tour events highlight both the strong demand and the significant earnings from these appearances.

From Westport to McLean: Inside James Comey’s real estate moves

The lawyer purchased a 10,778-square-foot home in McLean, Virginia, for $2.8 million on 17 April 2017. Before relocating to Virginia, Comey owned a residence in Westport, Connecticut’s Greens Farms section, which he bought in 2010 for $3.05 million.

The Westport property featured more than 7,000 square feet of living space, including seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, a pool, and a tennis court. He later sold the home in January 2017 for $2.475 million.

Exploring James Comey's background

James Comey speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

James Comey was born on 14 December 1960 in Yonkers, New York, and raised in Allendale, New Jersey. His father, J. Brien Comey, built a career in commercial real estate, while his mother, Joan Marie Comey, worked as a computer consultant.

James Comey's impressive educational journey

James attended Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, New Jersey. After high school, he joined the College of William & Mary, graduating in 1982 with a double major in chemistry and religion. In 1985, he earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago Law School.

James Comey’s path from prosecutor to FBI director

James began his career as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York before later serving in the Eastern District of Virginia. From 1996 to 2001, he was the Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney, overseeing the Richmond Division of that office.

James Comey attends Former FBI Director James Comey In Conversation With MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Comey went on to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he prosecuted major cases, including Martha Stewart’s insider trading scandal. In 2003, he was appointed Deputy Attorney General and briefly served as Acting Attorney General during the 2004 domestic surveillance dispute.

Following his service at the Justice Department, James transitioned to the private sector, holding senior legal roles at Lockheed Martin and Bridgewater Associates. In 2013, former President Barack Obama appointed him the seventh FBI Director, placing him at the centre of the Clinton email and Russia investigations.

In May 2017, President Donald Trump dismissed Comey, a decision that sparked major controversy and resulted in the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Inside the James Comey indictment: the allegations uncovered

James Comey speaks at Harvard Kennedy School with Harvard's Eric Rosenbach. Photo: Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

On 25 September 2025, James was charged in the Eastern District of Virginia with two felony offences — making false statements to Congress and obstructing justice. Prosecutors say he falsely denied authorising an FBI employee as an anonymous source and obstructed a congressional probe into sensitive disclosures.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced the charges, stating:

No one is above the law. Today's indictment reflects this Department of Justice's commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people.

Comey has denied the allegations, declaring in a video statement via his Instagram page:

My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let's have a trial and keep the faith.

James Comey testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

The indictment has reignited the long-running James Comey and Trump saga, with the former President responding:

It's about justice. He lied, he lied a lot. It's about justice, not revenge. It's about justice. Also, it's also about the fact that you can't let this go on.

Who is James Comey's wife?

James Comey has been married to Patrice Failor, a former attorney and executive, since 1987. The couple has six children: Maurene, Abby, Claire, Brien, Kate, and Collin, who tragically passed away in infancy.

Their daughter, Maurene, is a federal prosecutor known for her role in high-profile cases, including the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell. She is married to Lucas Issacharoff, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the SDNY.

James Comey's son-in-law, Troy Edwards Jr., resigned as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia shortly after Comey's indictment in September 2025.

Barack Obama, James Comey, and Patrice Failor at Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters in Washington, DC, October 28, 2013. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is James Comey? He is an American lawyer, author, teacher, speaker, and former FBI director. What is James Comey's age? He is 64 years old as of October 2025. Where is James Comey from? The lawyer hails from Yonkers, New York, United States. Who are James Comey's parents? His parents are J. Brien Comey and Joan Marie Comey. Is James Comey married? Comey has been married to Patrice Failor since 1987. Who are James Comey's children? He has six kids: Maurene, Abby, Claire, Brien, Kate, and the late Collin. What is James Comey's height and weight? The American author is approximately 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall. He weighs around 110 kilograms or 243 pounds.

James Comey's net worth stems from years of public service, prominent private-sector roles, book deals, and speaking engagements. His recent indictment, however, introduces uncertainty, with potential legal costs and reputational risks emerging.

