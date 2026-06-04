Portable has spoken out against the growing trend of linking an entire ethnic group to criminal activities

The singer warned Nigerians against attacking innocent people based on appearance, language, or dress style

His comments have opened up conversations about insecurity, ethnic profiling, and national unity.

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has urged Nigerians not to associate criminal activities with an entire ethnic group.

The street-hop star made the remarks in a viral video where he spoke about the dangers of ethnic profiling amid Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

In the video, Portable expressed concern over what he described as the growing habit of labelling every Fulani person as a bandit.

Portable expresses concern over what he described as the growing habit of labelling every Fulani person as a bandit. Photos: Portable.

Source: Instagram

According to him, many innocent people are increasingly being judged because of their appearance, clothing, language, or cultural identity.

The singer explained that seeing a group of Fulani people travelling together should not automatically lead to assumptions that they are criminals.

"Please, let's stop making mistakes by labelling all Fulani as bandits. Me, I am not included. Because you see a squad of Fulani inside a bus, you will just conclude that they are bandits. They are not bandits," he said.

Portable further noted that many Fulani people engage in legitimate businesses and occupations across the country.

The singer went on to highlight the diversity within the Fulani community.

According to him, some are cattle rearers, while others are traders, farmers, and entrepreneurs trying to earn a living like every other Nigerian.

"Some are Hausa, some are their families, Fulani. Some are rearing cows, some sell pepper, and others are into business," he added.

Portable also pointed out that Nigeria remains a country where different ethnic groups live and work outside their ancestral homes.

He noted that Yoruba and Igbo people are found in various northern states, just as many Fulani people reside in the South-West and other parts of the country.

The singer stressed that efforts to tackle insecurity should be directed at criminals rather than innocent citizens who happen to share similar appearances or cultural backgrounds.

He warned that profiling people based on ethnicity could create unnecessary tension and place innocent lives at risk.

"Let's fight bandits. Let's face bandits. It's not about beating anyone you see that looks like Fulani. No. They can be dressing like them. Yoruba is among them, Igbo is among them, Hausa is among them, Fulani is among them. All tribes are among them," Portable stated.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@compliments_77 commented:

"He’s actually right. We shouldn’t automatically label all of them as bandits. Both Christians and Muslims have been victims of these attacks, so it’s not really a religious conflict. That said, this might be the first time I’ve seen Portable speak this calmly and make so much sense."

@madaki_John2951 wrote:

"His is not lying to be honest we should only be after the ones who are armed not the ones hustling on the street"

Portable says that many Fulani people engage in legitimate businesses and occupations across the country. Photo: Portable

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng