Zion Williamson’s girlfriends, mapped out in one timeline

The most talked-about of Zion Williamson’s girlfriends are Tiana White, Moriah Mills, and Ahkeema. Tiana was his high school partner, while Ahkeema later became the mother of his child. From youthful love to social media drama, the basketball player’s relationship reveals a different side of him.

Zion reacts during the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024 (L). The basketball player reacts after dunking the ball game against the Sacramento Kings. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Sean Gardner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zion Williamson dated his high-school sweetheart, Tiana White , between 2018 and 2019 .

, between . He has been linked to Moriah Mills , though their alleged relationship remains unconfirmed .

, though their alleged relationship remains . In 2022 , Zion began dating Ahkeema , a content creator and former real-estate agent.

, Zion began dating , a content creator and former real-estate agent. Zion and Ahkeema welcomed their daughter, Azira, in November 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Zion Lateef Williamson Gender Male Date of birth 6 July 2000 Age 25 years old (as of October 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Salisbury, North Carolina, U.S. Current residence New Orleans, Louisiana Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6′6″ Height in centimetres 198 Weight in pounds 284 Weight in kilograms 129 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Lateef Williamson Mother Sharonda Sampson Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ahkeema Rose School Spartanburg Day School College Duke University Profession Professional basketball player Instagram @zionwilliamson Facebook @zionwilliamson X (Twitter) @zionwilliamson

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend timeline

Zion Williamson’s relationships highlight key moments in his personal life. His early connection with Tiana White, the current partnership with Ahkeema, and the media storm involving Moriah Mills all reveal different chapters. Here is a detailed overview of the player’s relationships over the years.

Tiana White (2018–2019)

Williamson’s first public romance was with Tiana White, his high school sweetheart from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina. In early 2018, the NBA star and Tiana White drew attention during an Instagram Live when a fan asked Zion if he had a girlfriend. They later attended senior prom together in May 2018, with Zion as a senior and Tiana as a junior.

After graduation, their relationship turned long-distance, as Zion moved on to Duke and eventually the NBA, while Tiana enrolled at Wofford College. Tiana was active in sports herself, playing volleyball, running track, and joining the cheerleading squad.

By 2019, reports suggested they had quietly gone their separate ways, though neither ever addressed the breakup publicly. The lack of interaction between them on social media since then has only reinforced the rumours of their split.

Peyton List (2019)

Peyton List and Zion Williamson standing close together and smiling. Photo: @zionwilliamson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In February 2019, the basketball player posted a photo on Instagram with Disney actress Peyton List, thanking her for supporting his Duke basketball team. He captioned it:

It was dope meeting a Disney, thanks for supporting the Blue Devils

Fans speculated about a possible connection, but it was soon clarified as a friendly encounter. As per ClutchPoints, despite the buzz, there wasn't any romantic interest between Williamson and List. Since then, both have continued to focus on their careers and personal lives.

Moriah Mills (2023)

Moriah Mills poing outdoors in a railway yard. Photo: @mmilly28 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In June 2023, after Zion Williamson and his partner Ahkeema announced her pregnancy, adult film actress Moriah Mills went public with allegations of a secret affair. She alleged on X (Twitter) that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Zion under a non-disclosure agreement and met him in New Orleans shortly before the gender reveal.

Mills shared alleged direct messages and threatened to release private content if he did not respond to her demands. The situation quickly escalated into a media storm, but Williamson never addressed her accusations.

Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills’ story dominated headlines for weeks, but the player did not confirm her claims. After a series of unverified posts—including allegations of pregnancy and abuse—Mills’s account was suspended. Her accusations remain unproven, and no legal case was filed against him.

Ahkeema Rose (2022–present)

Williamson and Ahkeema celebrating their gender-reveal party in 2023. Photo: @ahh_concreterose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In mid-2023, Williamson and Ahkeema publicly revealed they were expecting a baby. Ahkeema is a content creator and former real estate agent. The couple kept their romance private until June 2023, when they hosted a gender-reveal party with family and friends.

A fireworks display shot pink confetti into the air, announcing they were having a daughter. Zion exclaimed during the reveal:

My baby, you’re going to see this at some point… I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you…If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.

Shortly after the reveal, Ahkeema and Zion confirmed on Instagram that their baby girl had arrived in November 2023. The daughter was named Azira, as first announced via Ahkeema’s IG stories. As of 2025, Zion and the social media personality appear to remain together and are parenting Azira.

FAQs

Who is Zion Williamson? Zion Williamson is an American professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA. How old is Zion Williamson? Zion is 25 years old as of 2025. He was born on 6 July 2000. Who has Zion Williamson dated in the past? He has been linked to Tiana White, Moriah Mills, and later confirmed a relationship with Ahkeema. Who did Zion have a baby with? He welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema in November 2023. Is Zion Williamson married? No, Zion Williamson is not married. How did Tiana White and Zion Williamson meet? Zion Williamson met Tiana White while they were students at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina.

Zion Williamson’s relationship timeline highlights his journey from teenage romance to fatherhood. His connection with Tiana White, the controversy with Moriah Mills, and his committed partnership with Ahkeema mark distinct chapters in his personal story.

