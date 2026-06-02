Rapper Yung6ix has joined the public outcry surrounding the recent abduction of teachers and students in Oyo state

The popular entertainer insisted that the primary responsibility of any president is to protect citizens rather than just handling economic policies

Yung6ix shared what President Bola Tinubu must do if he fails to secure the safe return of the kidnapped victims

US-based Nigerian rapper Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Yung6ix, has spoken out on the recent abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State, directing a strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His reaction came in a video shared on his Instagram page on June 2, 2026, amid growing public anger over the rising insecurity across the country.

Yung6ix says security comes first as he addresses abductions of teachers and students, sends a message to President Tinubu. Photo: yung6ix/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the video, Yung6ix stressed that the most important duty of any president is to protect citizens' lives.

He explained that leadership is not only about economic policies, contracts, or government spending, but first about ensuring the safety of the people.

The popular rapper went further to say that if the government cannot secure the release of the kidnapped victims or guarantee the safety of Nigerians, then citizens have every right to question its performance and demand accountability.

He argued that borrowing money and awarding contracts are not enough, and that if Tinubu cannot provide solutions, he should reach out to those who can.

US-based rapper Yung6ix joins national outrage over Oyo school kidnapping, calls on Tinubu to either rescue victims or vacate office. Photo: yung6ix

Source: Instagram

Yung6ix also pointed out that there are people with the capacity to confront bandits effectively, and that tackling insecurity should be seen as a collective effort rather than a one-man task.

"Una know me, I no too dey talk when it comes to some kind things, especially political things. I like to stay out of them, but there's no way for me to ignore what's going on— the kidnapping of kids, teachers, and stuff like that. There's no need to lament on the issues already because it doesn't solve any problem.

My own take is this: if Tinubu cannot bring back those kids and those teachers, Then the Tinubu-Go movement must start. Tinubu must go. The job of a president is not the job of a layman. A president is someone that can protect a nation. If you cannot protect our nation, Nigeria, oga, just leave. It simply means you cannot do the job.

The job is not just about borrowing money, allocating contracts to your friends and all of that. Now I understand that nobody is perfect, right? If you cannot genuinely— you don't have the solutions, reach out to people. There are people that have the solutions.

We dey see the bandits, all those boys, dem no reach run enter. Men dey wey dey para pass those boys. Wey be say dem go run those boys on the low low. If you no get access, no wahala. Call men wey fit run am. I no dey talk say I dey capable or one thing, This thing no be one person job, na collective efforts, you no understand? Na so e just be."

He concluded by repeating his call that if President Tinubu cannot protect Nigerians, then he must step aside.

"Tinubu, if you cannot protect us, then Tinubu must go. I've said my own."

Watch Yung6ix's video below:

Yung6ix speaks about marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yung6ix spoke about the kind of woman he hopes to marry.

The singer said God had blessed him financially in the United States and revealed that the major thing missing in his life was a life partner.

Yung6ix added that he wanted a celibate, nice, and God-fearing woman, while also stating that he was praying for wisdom and that he believed God had given him music hits for 2025.

Source: Legit.ng