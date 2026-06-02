A Nigerian lady from Bells University of Technology shared her experience after competing with students from the University of Ibadan

She shared how the team from her school emerged in first place in a competition, which she gave more details about

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and the next step in the tech competition, sparking reactions

A student at Bells University of Technology, Maryam Jelani, shared her experience while competing against students from the University of Ibadan.

She shared how her team emerged as the first position in the tech competition.

A private university faces the University of Ibadan during competition and gets first prize. Photo: LinkedIn/ Maryam Jelani

Source: UGC

Bells University student competes against UI students

On her LinkedIn page, Maryam Jelani listed the schools her team competed against and discussed the next phase of the competition.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"We almost didn’t register for the competition. Today, we’re the 1st Place Winners of the CODET Group Category Competition. Sometimes, the opportunities that change your story are the ones you never planned for.

"After our Pitchathon experience, where our team placed 4th, we received encouraging feedback about our project. We were proud of what we had built, but we didn’t know that feedback would lead us to an even bigger stage.

"Then came the CODET Competition. With participants from institutions such as the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, LAUTECH, and several other universities, we knew this wasn’t going to be easy. The level of innovation, creativity, and talent in the room was undeniable.

"Our team entered the Group Category with a refined and rebranded version of our smart feeding device, now known as TremorX. What people don’t always see are the moments behind the presentation slides the uncertainty, the countless rehearsals, the last-minute adjustments, the questions of “Is this good enough?” and the pressure that comes from wanting to do justice to an idea you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

"As the competition progressed, the tension kept building. Every presentation raised the bar. Every innovative solution reminded us of the quality of teams we were competing against.

"Then came the results. Standing there, waiting for the announcement, I don’t think any amount of preparation could have prepared us for what happened next. Our team emerged as the 1st Place Winners of the CODET Competition for our regional zone. Alhamdulillah. To God be all the glory.

"To my incredible teammates Jagjit-singh Daljit Simi Clement Afolabi-Jombo Tobiloba Bankole thank you for your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment throughout this journey. This win belongs to all of us.

"To my able Dean of Engineering and mother Prof. Olusanya O. Olamide and to my lecturers and friends Toluwanimi Oyegunle Temiloluwa Akinsiku Ufuah Brightness Opeyemi Isaac thank you for your guidance, encouragement, and belief in us every step of the way. The journey doesn’t end here. Next stop: Abuja, where winners from the various regional zones will compete at the national stage."

A private university student shared how she and her team faced other universities in a tech competition and got the first prize. Photo: BellsTech

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng