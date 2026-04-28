Late Solomon Akiyesi has left his fans and followers in deep pain following news of his death

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran thespian gave up the ghost in his sleep

The departed star’s social media post shortly before his passing caught the attention of many online

Late Nollywood actor Solomon Akiyesi’s last post on social media has left fans emotional, as news of his sudden death continues to stir reactions.

Akiyesi, who had not been active online since 2025, surprised followers with a recent Facebook post in February 2026.

Solomon Akiyesi’s cryptic social media update stirs emotions. Credit: @solomonakiyesi

Source: Facebook

The portrait picture showing only his side view became a focal point of mourning as netizens reacted to it.

The Cable reported that the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, confirmed Akiyesi’s passing on Monday.

Yakubu disclosed that the actor died in his sleep on Sunday and that his body has since been deposited at Abuja mortuary.

“Yes, it is true. He died yesterday. Slept and did not wake up. We await further details from the family. His body is in the morgue in Abuja, where the sad incident happened,” Yakubu was quoted as saying.

Born and raised in Ososo, Akoko‑Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Akiyesi had his early education in his hometown before proceeding to the University of Ibadan for his tertiary studies.

Akiyesi built a career as an actor, producer, and director, featuring in notable films such as Deadly Affair (1995), Olaedo the Fisher Girl 2 (2015), Gen Z Wife (2024), Kiss My Pain, and Heart of a Saint. He also served on the Board of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and was President of the National Association of Ososo Creatives.

Beyond his career, Akiyesi was once at the center of a marriage controversy. In April 2013, his wedding to his second wife, Uloma Agwu, was disrupted when his first wife, Lilian.

Reports claimed that Lilian stormed the church ceremony in Lagos to clarify that they were still legally married.

The incident drew attention, and the actor was forced to later issue an apology for the disruption.

His unexpected death has left fans and colleagues in shock, with many reflecting on his contributions to Nollywood.

See his last post below:

Netizens mourn Solomon Akiyesi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ginika Patrick said:

"I hope the news I’m hearing about you is not true."

jacyntambachu

"So much struggle for a future we might not even be part of 😢😢😢😢😢😢."

big_daddy_josh_1 said:

"What exactly are we doing here on earth 😢😢😢."

pretty_chidera11

"Reasons why I no longer takes things personal or hold grudges, we are all strangers in this world 🤦‍♀️. Rip."

didi_cherrish said:

"This world is not my home, I’m just a passing through. Rest in peace."

__voguish__

"He was such a great Actor, I really enjoy watching him, Rest In Peace dear Sir 💔🕊🙏🏾."

nwankwo___naza

"This is true definition of rest in peace 🕊️😢."

glory_b575 said:

"Pls someone should bless me with any amount to cook rice for my kids....we have Nothing to Eat."

snazzylabels said:

"A very kind man, a jolly good fellow! U will be missed Uncle Solo! Rest in peace, legend."

celebrity_britishbulldog said:

"Nothing is in this world, never take it personally."

real_osas said:

"Omg😳🤦🏾 someone i spoke with 2 weeks ago 🥹💔 oh God."

Solomon Akiyesi’s final update prompts emotional reactions. Credit: @solomonakiyesi

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng