A brilliant Nigerian doctor has gone viral on social media after announcing her achievement to the world

In a now-viral post, the doctor rocked her induction outfit and listed all the academic awards that she achieved

Massive congratulatory messages followed her post as social media users commended her for her brilliant performance

A medical graduate from Nigeria drew attention online after she made her academic record public.

The lady appeared in a formal attire and celebrated graduating from Abia State University.

Abia State University medical graduate bags multiple awards. Photo credit: @doctorogechi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical graduate posts her achievements

The lady identified as @doctorogechi, used the post to outline eight separate distinctions she earned while studying at Abia State University.

Among them were recognition as the most outstanding student in her entire graduating set and also as the top-performing female candidate.

She stated that she had led her class in multiple fields including surgery, pharmacology, chemical pathology, paediatrics, biochemistry, and obstetrics and gynaecology.

In her words:

"Overall best graduating student, Abia state university. Best graduating female student, best in surgery, best in pharmacology, best in chemical pathology, best in pediatrics, best in biochemistry, best in obstetrics and gynecology."

Online users celebrate brilliant medical graduate's academic achievements. Photo credit: @doctorogechi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as medical graduate celebrates achievements

As soon as she shared the post on TikTok, it went viral and users who saw the content reacted with a large volume of congratulatory remarks.

@easy princess said:

"I didn't see dis by mistake my native namesake, I'll badge dis RN degree and more amen congratulations stranger."

@SU’s LASH & BEAUTY LOUNGE commented:

"I cover you with the precious blood of Jesus. No weapon formed against you and your achievements shall ever prosper."

@KOSISOCHUKWU said:

"I want to be like this some day but who go sponsor me destiny helper abeg."

@novicedancer5 commented:

"Congratulations, Dr Oge. Beautiful evidence of your hard work. I'm not surprised, you deserve more and God will definitely bless you abundantly with more success, AMEN."

@Adaeze reacted:

"Congratulations my woman king, I don’t know u but I celebrate with u, I hope one day my children make me proud like this."

@Omolara Adesoye added:

"Congratulations champion. Thank God for the successful journey. It can only be God. He gave you the privilege. He shall do more. Glory."

@celebrity nurse Gold added:

"Congratulation my dear. I pray may it be my portion becoz de journey is not easy but is been GOD ALMIGHTY all the way."

@preciousjerry004 said:

"Congratulations dear. It's not an easy journey. A journey of resilience and dedication. It really paid off."

@Ijezie Gabriel said:

"How did you get admitted into ABsu. No be small thing oo. I had 74 in post utme but was denied. Congratulations my dearest stranger. You have conquered the law of fear."

@Precious Chibuzo A added:

"Congratulations dear, you deserve a record breaking award. You're the real baddie."

See the post below:

LAUTECH's Best graduating student to meet President

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that LAUTECH’s best graduating student, Olugbenga Oladepo, was scheduled to meet President Tinubu after national recognition.

The meeting followed his praise of NELFUND, which prompted varied reactions across public and online spaces.

Source: Legit.ng