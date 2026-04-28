Mikel Obi has opened up on why Chelsea turned down John Terry’s approach to be the interim manager

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior with six matches left in the season after losing five consecutive league matches

The Blues hierarchy appointed Calum McFarlane for the second time as interim until the end of the season

Mikel Obi has opened up on why Chelsea rejected John Terry’s offer to be the interim coach until the end of the season after sacking Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea parted ways with Rosenior four months into his five-and-a-half-year contract after losing five consecutive Premier League matches without scoring.

John Terry is popular among Chelsea fans. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

The club appointed Rosenior in January after Enzo Maresca resigned, but the English manager lasted only 107 days in charge before he was sacked.

Chelsea handed the team over to Calum McFarlane as interim manager until the end of the season for the second time, having also filled the gap when Maresca exited.

McFarlane won the first game of his second stint, defeating Leeds United to help Chelsea reach the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City.

According to Give Me Sport, legendary captain Terry offered to take over, but was rejected, similarly to how he was turned down for McFarlane in January.

Mikel explains John Terry’s snub

Mikel has explained why he thinks BlueCo snubbed John Terry for the interim role for the second time this year as the club seeks to end a dismal season.

“JT is my mate, you know he's my friend, the one thing with JT is that you can not control JT, he's not a yes man,” he said on the Obi One Podcast.

Mikel described JT as he is fondly called, Mr Chelsea and the person who bleeds blue and is needed in the dire situation the club is currently in right now.

“Would he have been the best appointment till the end of the season, maybe, why not? Why not give it to JT? Why not give it to Mr Chelsea? The one person that actually bleeds blue, he is blue, he is Mr Chelsea,” he added.

Mikel Obi slams Chelsea for rejecting John Terry. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel described his captain as someone who can unite the club, players and fans as he will bring calmness, positivity and direction to a club that is in disarray.

“The club overlooked him the first time, and they've done that again this time. If we want to get back to who we were, I think in some capacity I would like to see him being involved with the first team,” he concluded.

Another one of Mikel’s teammates who has managed the club is Frank Lampard, but he is currently in charge of Coventry City and not under consideration.

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea had contacted Andoni Iraola over the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge after Rosenior’s departure.

Iraola will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season after three seasons, and the Blues have made initial contact to know his plans for next season.

Source: Legit.ng