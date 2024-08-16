Bron Breakker's dad, mom and siblings: Meet the wrestler's family

Bron Breakker is a former NFL football player turned professional WWE wrestler. Like many athletes from sporting families, Breakker followed in his father's footsteps to become a three-time NXT champion. Learn more about Bron Breakker's dad and other family members.

Bron Breakker enters the ring during Monday Night RAW matches on different days. Photo: WWE (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Before carrying on his father's legacy in the WWE, Breakker, also called Rick Steiner's son, was an NFL player who played for the Baltimore Ravens. Bron Breakker's family have played a significant role in his career, but many seem to know little about them.

Profile summary

Full name Bronson Rechsteiner Ring name Bron Breakker Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1997 Age 26 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Woodstock, Georgia, United States Current residence Georgia Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jayme McKenzie Father Rick Steiner Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education Etowah High School University Kennesaw State University Profession Professional wrestler Net worth $3 million Social media X(Twitter), Facebook, Instagram

Who is Bron Breakker?

Breakker was born on 24 October 1997 in Woodstock, Georgia, United States. He is the youngest of three brothers who wrestled and played football in high school and college. The professional wrestler is 26 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

He attended Etowah High School, where he wrestled and . His athletic prowess in high school earned him a state Championship and three varsity letter wins. After gaining entry to Kennesaw State University, the college athlete joined the KSU Owls, where he made nine appearances as a junior and twenty-six as a sophomore and senior.

In 2020, the Bron was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. However, the special teams player did not make the team, leaving the training camp in August 2020 to sign with WWE.

After signing a developmental contract with WWE, February 2021 marked the start of his professional wrestling career. Later in the year, he debuted during a WWE NXT match against LA Knight at the WWE Performance Center. His titles in the ring include the 2024 WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and the 2022 and 2023 NXT Championships.

Bron Breakker's dad and mom

Bron Breakker's parents, Jayme McKenzie (L) and Rick Steiner hold a WWE belt (R). Photo: @nikoexxtra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bron Breakker’s parents, Jayme McKenzie and Robert Rechsteiner, played a crucial role in his career choices. Gifted by an athletic bloodline, Breakker recognises his family's influence on his life. Speaking to Wrestling INC, he acknowledged his family, saying:

He has high expectations for me. He never really acknowledges that I am doing super well or anything. He is always focused on how I can be better.

Rick Steiner

Robert Lee Rechsteiner, known by his stage name Rick Steiner or the Dog-Faced Gremlin, is a celebrated wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer. He was born in the United States on 9 March 1961 in Bay City, Michigan, to LeeRoy and Janece Rechsteiner. He is 63 years old as of August 2024.

He began wrestling at the University of Michigan and soon after became an amateur record-setter in the sport. In 1985, he started his professional career after signing with Pro Wrestling USA. Thirty-five years later, the Dog-Faced Gremlin had fought in over 2,000 matches and recorded a 71.8% win record.

As a Hall of Famer, Bron Breakker's father's contribution to professional wrestling is remembered through signature moves such as the Steiner Line and Driver. He is also remembered for his stellar performances, which earned him the following accolades:

NWA World Television Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Television Championship

WLW Heavyweight Championship

Jayme McKenzie

Much has yet to be revealed about Bron Breakker's mother. Even so, Jamye Mackenzie played softball at Oklahoma State. In an interview with the NFL Draft Diamonds, Breakker acknowledged his mother's influence on his career. He said:

My mother also inspired me with her work ethic, taking us to countless sporting events throughout my childhood and being a great mother to our entire family. As a professional athlete, my father set the expectations for myself and my two brothers.

Bron Breakker's brothers

Bron Breakker's dad, Robert Rechsteiner, and mother, Jayme McKenzie, have three sons, each of whom are sports enthusiasts and athletes. Here is every all you need to know about Bron Breakker's siblings.

Bron Breakker (L) poses with his brothers and mother. Photo: @Maveric Rechsteiner, @hudsteiner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

1. Maverick Rechsteiner

Maverick celebrates his birthday on November 24th. He attended Etowah High School before proceeding to Brewton Parker College, where he studied Business Administration and Management. Between 2015 and 2018, he attended Emmanuel College, pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Like his younger brother, Breaker, Maverick was an athlete who played multiple high school and college sports. He attended Etowah High School, where he played in the centre and full-back positions for the Etowah Eagles football team. According to Flow Wrestling, he recorded twelve wins against fifteen losses while representing Emmanuel College.

2. Hudson Rechsteiner

Like his brothers, Hudson Rechsteiner attended Etowah High School, where he played as an offensive guard and offensive and defensive lineman. He later enrolled at Chattahoochee Technical College. At the time of this writing, the varsity football player is a maintenance worker at Isotec International.

Who is Bron Breakker's uncle?

Scott Steiner poses in different places. Photo: @scottsteinerbpp on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Scott Steiner is a professional athlete who famously went by the gimmicks Big Poppa Pump, Superstar, Genetic Freak, and White Thunder during his 38-year-long career. Unlike his brother, Big Poppa Pump used several original punishers and finishers, including the Steiner Recliner, Steiner Flatliner, Frankensteiner and the Steiner Screwdriver.

In 1991 and 2000, Bron Breakker's dad and uncle were part of two award-winning tag teams: the Steiner Brothers, the Dudes With Attitude, and the Magnificent Seven.

In 2020, the brothers received their WWE Hall of Fame rings. As a two-man tag team, the celebrity siblings won the PCW, NWA Mid-Atlantic, WCW World, WWF World, IWGP, WCW United States and PWA tag team championships between 1987 and 2007.

FAQs

How old is Bron Breakker? Born on 24 October 1997, making him 26 years old as of August 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Bron Breakker's height and weight? Steiner's billed weight is 104 kilograms (230 lbs). The singles wrestler is also 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Who is Bron Breakker's dad? His father is WWE Hall of Famer Robert Lee Rechsteiner, better known as Rick Steiner or the Dog-Faced Gremlin. Who is Bron Breakker's uncle? His uncle is Scott Steiner, a professional WWE wrestler. Is Bron Breakker a face or heel? Breakker is a versatile performer in the ring and has seamlessly made face-heel turns throughout his career. Why does Bron Breakker not use the Steiner name? In an interview with Table For 3, he revealed that his ring name originated from his football blocking abilities. Is Bron Breakker black? He is of white ethnicity. How much does Bron Breakker get paid? The WWE superstar has not revealed details of his earnings. However, according to The Sportster, the minimum wage for professional athletes in the company is $350,000. What NFL team did Bron Breakker play for? The WWE NXT wrestler trained with the Baltimore Ravens during the team's 2020 Summer training camp.

Bron Breakker's dad is a notable figure on the American wrestling scene. He is a Hall of Famer whose contribution has paved the way for Bron and his brothers to succeed in the WWE. Like Rick, Bron's uncle, Scott Steiner is a celebrated wrestler.

Legit.ng has published an article on Brock Purdy's siblings. Brock is an American quarterback who plays for the San Francisco 48ers. His performance and contribution to the 49ers' success have earned him marked prominence in the NFL.

Before joining the 49ers in 2022, he played varsity football for Iowa State University's Cyclones. Like Purdy, his siblings have had significant experience and success in various sporting fields. Read on to discover details of his family and background.

Source: Legit.ng