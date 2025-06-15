Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen relationship timeline from Monaco to parenthood

Max Verstappen shares his life off the track with Kelly Piquet, a Brazilian model and daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet. Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s relationship began after meeting in Monaco and has grown into a strong and supportive partnership.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet in Paris, France (L). Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet in Lusail City, Qatar (R). Photo: Mark Thompson, FIA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's love story began in Monaco, where they first met in 2016 .

. They began dating in 2020 after Kelly's split from Daniil Kvyat in 2019.

after Kelly's split from Daniil Kvyat in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together in May 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Max Emilian Verstappen Kelly Tamsma Piquet Souto Maior Gender Male Female Date of birth 30 September 1997 7 December 1988 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) 36 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Sagittarius Place of birth Hasselt, Belgium Homburg, Saarland, West Germany Current residence Monaco Monaco Nationality Dutch Brazilian-Dutch Ethnicity White Mixed Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'11" 5'8" Height in centimetres 180 173 Weight in pounds 158 121 Weight in kilograms 72 55 Hair colour Brown Dark brown Eye colour Blue Blue Father Jos Verstappen Nelson Piquet Mother Sophie Kumpen Sylvia Tamsma Siblings 1 6 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Kelly Piquet Max Verstappen Children 1 2 Profession Formula 1 Driver Model, columnist, blogger, public relations professional Social media Instagram , , X (Twitter) Instagram, Facebook

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's relationship timeline

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's relationship is a modern Formula 1 love story that has evolved from a chance meeting to building a family together. Here is a detailed timeline of their relationship:

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet at Yas Marina Circuit on 26 November 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

2016: Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen met

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen first crossed paths in 2016 during a dinner in Monaco. They were introduced while dining with Kelly’s brother, Nelson Piquet Jr. At the time, Kelly was 28 and Max was 19.

In a 2022 interview with Vogue Netherlands, as reported by The Sun, Kelly described the night as magical, hinting that there was an instant connection, even though they did not begin dating until years later.

Max was friends with my brother Nelson, and we all went out for dinner in Monaco one night. That was six years ago, in 2016. But there was already something magical that evening...Our connection started then. And I’ll leave it at that for now

However, Max and Kelly's relationship did not start immediately. In 2017, Kelly began dating F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. They were together for two years and welcomed their daughter Penelope in 2019. Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat went their separate ways later that year.

2020: Kelly and Max began dating and went Instagram official in January 2021

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet pose for a photo after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on 3 November 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Following her breakup with Daniil Kvyat, Kelly reconnected with Max Verstappen in late 2020. Their bond quickly grew stronger, and they began dating. In January 2021, they confirmed their relationship through heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Max posted a picture of them getting cosy on New Year's Day and captioned:

Happy New Year everyone! Let’s make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine.

The same day, Kelly shared a picture on Instagram and said,

Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love.

September 2021: Kelly celebrated Max's birthday

In September 2021, Max Verstappen’s girlfriend celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. She shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote a loving message:

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. I love everything about you, about us and I am beyond proud of you. I can’t wait for all that is to come,

Kelly Piquet at Clarins Double Serum Generation 9 Launch Event at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on 19 October 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo

Source: Getty Images

May 2022: Max celebrated Kelly on Mother’s Day

In May 2022, Max Verstappen honoured Kelly Piquet on Mother’s Day with a touching social media post. He shared a photo of Kelly along with his mother, Sophie Kumpen, and expressed appreciation for the important women in his life. Another snap showed him with his younger sister, Victoria Verstappen. He wrote:

Happy Mother's Day to these amazing mothers.

December 2022: Kelly opened up about her romance with Max

In December 2022, Kelly spoke openly about her relationship with Max Verstappen in an interview with Vogue Netherlands. She said their age gap has not been a problem and praised how sweet Max is with her daughter Penelope, stating:

I think we have a very healthy relationship, easygoing, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other. You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well. I also really appreciate how he treats Penelope. It's so sweet to see. He always asks for her, always visits her to say hello when he leaves, and gets her love back. So cute!

Max Verstappen celebrates with Kelly Piquet in parc ferme after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on 3 November 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

December 2024: The couple announced they were pregnant

On 6 December 2024, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen announced they were expecting a baby. They shared the news on Instagram with maternity photos and a sweet caption that read:

Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.

May 2025: Max and Kelly announced the birth of their first child

On 2 May 2025, Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen and his girlfriend announced the birth of their first child, daughter Lily, with two black-and-white photos of Verstappen and Piquet with their newborn. Via Instagram, they captioned the photos:

Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen during the FIA Prize Giving at Bologna Fiere on 9 December 2022 in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli

Source: Getty Images

What is Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's age gap?

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have an age difference of approximately 9 years. Kelly was born on 7 December 1988, making her 36 years old, while Max was born on 30 September 1997, making him 27 years old. In an interview with Vogue Netherlands, Kelly spoke about their nine-year age difference, stating:

I think we have a very healthy relationship, easygoing, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other. You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well.

FAQs

Who is Max Verstappen? He is a Dutch and Belgian racing driver who competes under the Dutch flag in Formula One for Red Bull Racing. Where is Max Verstappen from? The racing driver was born in Hasselt, Belgium. Who is Kelly Piquet? She is a Brazilian and Dutch model, columnist, blogger, and public relations professional. Where is Kelly Piquet from? The popular model was born in Homburg, Germany. Are Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen still together? Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are still together. How long has Max Verstappen been with Kelly Piquet? Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship since late 2020, marking over four years together as of June 2025.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s relationship has grown steadily over the years, blending love, family, and life in the spotlight. From their early connection in Monaco to becoming parents, their journey highlights key moments filled with support and shared success.

