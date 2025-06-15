Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen relationship timeline from Monaco to parenthood
Max Verstappen shares his life off the track with Kelly Piquet, a Brazilian model and daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet. Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s relationship began after meeting in Monaco and has grown into a strong and supportive partnership.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's relationship timeline
- 2016: Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen met
- 2020: Kelly and Max began dating and went Instagram official in January 2021
- September 2021: Kelly celebrated Max's birthday
- May 2022: Max celebrated Kelly on Mother’s Day
- December 2022: Kelly opened up about her romance with Max
- December 2024: The couple announced they were pregnant
- May 2025: Max and Kelly announced the birth of their first child
- What is Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's age gap?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's love story began in Monaco, where they first met in 2016.
- They began dating in 2020 after Kelly's split from Daniil Kvyat in 2019.
- The couple welcomed their first child together in May 2025.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Max Emilian Verstappen
|Kelly Tamsma Piquet Souto Maior
|Gender
|Male
|Female
|Date of birth
|30 September 1997
|7 December 1988
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2025)
|36 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Hasselt, Belgium
|Homburg, Saarland, West Germany
|Current residence
|Monaco
|Monaco
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Brazilian-Dutch
|Ethnicity
|White
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5'11"
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|180
|173
|Weight in pounds
|158
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|72
|55
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Blue
|Father
|Jos Verstappen
|Nelson Piquet
|Mother
|Sophie Kumpen
|Sylvia Tamsma
|Siblings
|1
|6
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Dating
|Partner
|Kelly Piquet
|Max Verstappen
|Children
|1
|2
|Profession
|Formula 1 Driver
|Model, columnist, blogger, public relations professional
|Social media
|Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)
|Instagram, Facebook
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's relationship timeline
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's relationship is a modern Formula 1 love story that has evolved from a chance meeting to building a family together. Here is a detailed timeline of their relationship:
2016: Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen met
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen first crossed paths in 2016 during a dinner in Monaco. They were introduced while dining with Kelly’s brother, Nelson Piquet Jr. At the time, Kelly was 28 and Max was 19.
In a 2022 interview with Vogue Netherlands, as reported by The Sun, Kelly described the night as magical, hinting that there was an instant connection, even though they did not begin dating until years later.
Max was friends with my brother Nelson, and we all went out for dinner in Monaco one night. That was six years ago, in 2016. But there was already something magical that evening...Our connection started then. And I’ll leave it at that for now
However, Max and Kelly's relationship did not start immediately. In 2017, Kelly began dating F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. They were together for two years and welcomed their daughter Penelope in 2019. Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat went their separate ways later that year.
2020: Kelly and Max began dating and went Instagram official in January 2021
Following her breakup with Daniil Kvyat, Kelly reconnected with Max Verstappen in late 2020. Their bond quickly grew stronger, and they began dating. In January 2021, they confirmed their relationship through heartfelt posts on Instagram.
Max posted a picture of them getting cosy on New Year's Day and captioned:
Happy New Year everyone! Let’s make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love and happiness just as I found mine.
The same day, Kelly shared a picture on Instagram and said,
Love is what makes the world go round. Happy new year and much love.
September 2021: Kelly celebrated Max's birthday
In September 2021, Max Verstappen’s girlfriend celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. She shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram and wrote a loving message:
Happy Birthday to the love of my life. I love everything about you, about us and I am beyond proud of you. I can’t wait for all that is to come,
May 2022: Max celebrated Kelly on Mother’s Day
In May 2022, Max Verstappen honoured Kelly Piquet on Mother’s Day with a touching social media post. He shared a photo of Kelly along with his mother, Sophie Kumpen, and expressed appreciation for the important women in his life. Another snap showed him with his younger sister, Victoria Verstappen. He wrote:
Happy Mother's Day to these amazing mothers.
December 2022: Kelly opened up about her romance with Max
In December 2022, Kelly spoke openly about her relationship with Max Verstappen in an interview with Vogue Netherlands. She said their age gap has not been a problem and praised how sweet Max is with her daughter Penelope, stating:
I think we have a very healthy relationship, easygoing, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other. You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well. I also really appreciate how he treats Penelope. It's so sweet to see. He always asks for her, always visits her to say hello when he leaves, and gets her love back. So cute!
December 2024: The couple announced they were pregnant
On 6 December 2024, Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen announced they were expecting a baby. They shared the news on Instagram with maternity photos and a sweet caption that read:
Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way. We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle.
May 2025: Max and Kelly announced the birth of their first child
On 2 May 2025, Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen and his girlfriend announced the birth of their first child, daughter Lily, with two black-and-white photos of Verstappen and Piquet with their newborn. Via Instagram, they captioned the photos:
Welcome to the world, sweet Lily. Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much
What is Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen's age gap?
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have an age difference of approximately 9 years. Kelly was born on 7 December 1988, making her 36 years old, while Max was born on 30 September 1997, making him 27 years old. In an interview with Vogue Netherlands, Kelly spoke about their nine-year age difference, stating:
I think we have a very healthy relationship, easygoing, we have a lot of understanding and support for each other. You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well.
FAQs
- Who is Max Verstappen? He is a Dutch and Belgian racing driver who competes under the Dutch flag in Formula One for Red Bull Racing.
- Where is Max Verstappen from? The racing driver was born in Hasselt, Belgium.
- Who is Kelly Piquet? She is a Brazilian and Dutch model, columnist, blogger, and public relations professional.
- Where is Kelly Piquet from? The popular model was born in Homburg, Germany.
- Are Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen still together? Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are still together.
- How long has Max Verstappen been with Kelly Piquet? Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been in a relationship since late 2020, marking over four years together as of June 2025.
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen’s relationship has grown steadily over the years, blending love, family, and life in the spotlight. From their early connection in Monaco to becoming parents, their journey highlights key moments filled with support and shared success.
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course.