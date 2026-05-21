Pilgrims arriving in Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj will witness a historic step as authorities prepare to translate the Arafat Day sermon into 35 languages

The initiative, which includes Yoruba and Hausa, aims to ensure millions of non-Arabic speaking Muslims benefit from the message

Officials say the translation project reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and enriching religious content worldwide

As pilgrims continue to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2026 Hajj exercise scheduled to commence on Monday, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, Head of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has announced that this year’s Arafat Day sermon will be translated into 35 international languages, including Yoruba and Hausa.

Sheikh Al-Sudais explained that the Presidency of Religious Affairs will translate the sermon to be delivered by Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Hudhaifi, an Imam and preacher in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, into 35 languages.

Saudi authorities translate Arafat sermon into Yoruba, Hausa and 33 other languages during 2026 Hajj. Photo credit: Abdullah Al-Eisa/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The sermon will also be broadcast through digital platforms and channels affiliated with the Presidency.

“This initiative is aimed at conveying the message of Islam and the content of the sermon to Muslims across the world,” Al-Sudais said. He added that the translation project is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to serve Islam and Muslims.

Languages included

The approved languages for translation are:

English

French

Indonesian

Urdu

Turkish

Persian

Spanish

Chinese

Russian

Bengali

Hindi

Malay

Amharic

Hausa

Swahili

Somali

Pashto

Punjabi

Tamil

Filipino

Bosnian

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish

Uzbek

Tajik

Nepali

Sinhala

Malayalam

Oromo

Tigrinya

Yoruba

Ugandan

Lithuanian

Al-Sudais noted that the Presidency has built strong experience in translation projects over the years, stressing that the initiative enriches religious content and ensures non-Arabic speaking Muslims benefit from the sermon.

Hajj 2026 schedule

The five-day Hajj exercise will begin on Monday, when pilgrims will depart from Makkah for Mina, also known as Tent City, to start their journey.

On Tuesday, pilgrims will gather at Mount Arafat, also called Jabbal Rahma (Mount of Mercy), which marks the Day of Arafat, the spiritual peak of the Hajj.

Over the following three days, pilgrims will perform the stoning of pebbles at the Jamarat, among other rites. The Hajj will conclude on May 29, when pilgrims return to Makkah before departing for their home countries.

The 2026 Hajj highlights inclusivity as Arafat sermon is broadcast in 35 languages worldwide. Photo credit: Omar Chatriwala/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

NAHCON releases number of people who have died

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has confirmed that four Nigerian pilgrims have died during the ongoing 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, while at least 54 others have been hospitalised.

The disclosure was made by the Head of the National Medical Team during a media briefing in Makkah on the health condition and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims participating in this year’s pilgrimage.

According to the official, all four deceased pilgrims were women. The medical team explained that most of the deaths recorded so far were associated with heart-related complications, including suspected cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction, Vanguard reported.

Source: Legit.ng