India Amarteifio's parents and siblings: a story of love and talent

India Amarteifio's parents are Nicole Mary Francis and Ben Amarteifio. She was primarily raised by her mom, who struggled to make ends meet for her two daughters. Her family's love and support have played a pivotal role in her success.

India Amarteifio at the premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"



Profile summary

Meet India Amarteifio's parents

India Amarteifio's father is Ben Amarteifio and her mother is Nicole Mary Francis. Her father is of Ghanaian descent and her mom is of British heritage. Her parents separated when she was young. India with her older sister, remained with their mother while her brother went with the dad.

India Amarteifio's family has been supportive of her career. The actress disclosed this during an interview with Glamour. She said:

I’ve always lived here, never felt not welcomed into a country. I’m very lucky that I’ve got a supportive family and people that love me and want the best for me. They’re happy with whatever decisions that I make, and I make them for myself.

India's parents didn't force her to pursue acting. She revealed this while speaking to Express. She stated:

It’s been incredibly important in creating who I am and I love what I do so I never felt any pressure from my parents or anyone around me.

Here is a look at each of India Amarteifio's parents.

Ben Amarteifio

India's dad was a social care worker. He was born in London, United Kingdom but with Ghanaian ancestry. After separating from India's mom, Ben hasn't been present in India's life. He has generally maintained a low profile as he keeps his life under wraps.

Nicole Mary Francis

India's mom, Nicole Mary Franci, relocated to Twickenham, England where she raised her daughters, India and her sister. Nicole had a dream of pursuing her passion in the art world and therefore, she later moved to London.

However, things became tough for her and she became a beautician and opened her salon. In an interview on Big Issue, India revealed how her mom struggled to keep her in school where she had acquired a part-scholarship. She said:

That world and the classes and uniform were so expensive and I definitely felt like it was a pressure on my mum to be able to keep supporting me in something that I really loved. When it was summer holidays, we didn’t see her because she was working.

The added:

As I’m getting older, I’m realising how much she had to sacrifice in order for our happiness and our childhood. Although I look back sometimes and I felt upset that I didn’t get to see her as much when I was younger, or didn’t attend school trips and things, it was all out of love. I feel very grateful to her. She’s fantastic and a very strong woman.

Her mom has been her source of inspiration. In May 2023, during an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress briefly explained the influence of her mum's achievements and struggles. She said:

She kind of instilled in me how important it is to put your all into something in order to reap the rewards. Watching her really gave me inspiration and gave me the drive to want to keep pushing in a career that is really difficult to succeed in.

India's mom is in a romantic relationship with George Tsielepis.

Does India Amarteifio have siblings?

India has two siblings: Ashlea Francis Amarteifio and Ethan Murphy Amarteifio. Learn more about them below.

Ashlea Francis Amarteifio

India grew up alongside her older sister Ashlea. Ashlea is a renowned photographer. They share a strong bond since childhood. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress expressed how her sister taught her to spell their surname, Amarteifio, through a song.

Ashlea has a son called Hunter born in February 2015. She is not married to her son's dad. However, she is in a romantic relationship with Madalin, a barber at Richmond Barbers in London, England.

Ethan Murphy Amarteifio

Ethan and India didn't grow up together as Ethan was raised by his dad. He is a model currently signed to Select Model Management. He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

India Amarteifio's parents, especially her mother, Nicole Mary Francis, significantly influenced her path to success. The unwavering support for India's acting dreams reflects the love and dedication of her family.

