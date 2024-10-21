Is Stacey Dales single? Her relationship status and biography

Stacey Dales is a renowned Canadian journalist, reality TV star and retired professional basketball player. She made her name in the WNBA between 2002 and 2007 as a shooting guard for the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. The retired athlete has garnered a massive following worldwide, with fans curious about her personal life. Is Stacey Dales single?

Dales stands on the sidelines before the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears (L). Dales at the game between the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals (R). Photo: Todd Rosenberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stacey Dales' basketball career began in high school, where she played for the Thousand Islands Secondary School's Pirates ladies basketball team. Stacey is currently working for the NFL Network as a senior national reporter. Despite her successful career, fans remain curious about her personal life, particularly her relationship status, as she is presumed to be single following her previous marriages.

Profile summary

Full name Stacey Dales Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Collingwood, Ontario, Canada Current residence Brockville, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Jim Dales Mother Heather Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Chris Schuman Education Thousand Islands Secondary School, University of Oklahoma Profession Journalist, reality TV personality, former professional basketball player Net worth $2 million Instagram @staceydales X (Twitter) @StaceyDales

Is Stacey Dales single?

The former athlete is presumed single as of this writing. However, Stacey's dating history shows she has been in two relationships; one ended in marriage, and the other is rumoured.

1. Chris Schuman (2001–2005)

Chris used to work as a salesman for Olshan Foundation Repair. Schuman and the former Washington Mystics player met at the University of Oklahoma, where they were both students in 1999.

The duo started dating in April 2001 and eventually walked down the aisle on 13 April 2002 in Oklahoma City. Chris was Stacey Dales' husband for about three years, but the pair divorced in 2005 for unknown reasons.

2. Rick Fox (2009–2015)

Rick Fox visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

According to the Custommapposter magazine, Dales reportedly dated Rick Fox. Rick is a Canadian actor, businessman, and retired basketball player. Stacey Dales and Rick Fox met in 2009 and started dating shortly after. The duo later split in 2005 due to unknown reasons. The sports journalist allegedly shares a daughter, ⁢Esmé, with Fox.

Stacey Dales' family background

She was born on 5 September 1979, in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada, to her parents, Heather and Jim Dales. Her age as of 2024 is 45 years, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She grew up in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, alongside her older brother, Burke Dales.

Stacey Dales' brother, Burke, was a and punter in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He is widely recognised for playing for CFL's Calgary Stampeders for seven seasons between 2005 and 2011 and was part of the 96th Grey Cup-winning team in 2008. Unfortunately, he died on 6 January 2024 at the age of 46.

Stacey posted the photo of her late brother on her Instagram page in June 2024. She captioned the picture.

It’s been 6 months since you left us. It’s been the hardest 6 months of my life. I never knew what real pain was before this. I haven’t been able to post or share anything pertaining to you. I wanted to hide it all and pretend everything was okay. I wish you had listened during our hour plus long talks. Just know I miss you and I wish I could talk to you one more time. Love your Junebug.

The Collingwood native attended Thousand Islands Secondary School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

Stacey Dales' basketball and journalism career

Stacey is a former professional basketball player. She played high school basketball as a shooting guard for the Thousand Islands Secondary School's Pirates ladies basketball team. Dales led her high school to three consecutive Ontario AA senior girls' basketball championships in 1994, 1995, and 1996.

She also played college basketball at the University of Oklahoma between 1998 and 2002 and was part of the Canadian Women's Olympic Basketball team in Sydney, Australia, in 2000.

The Canadian journalist was drafted third overall by the Washington Mystics of the WNBA in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, during her time with Washington, she was diagnosed with Raynaud's phenomenon in her hands.

Stacey Dales on the sideline during warm-up prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Perry Knotts

Source: Getty Images

Dales retired briefly between 2004 and 2005. The former Washington Mystics player later returned to the WNBA and signed with the Chicago Sky, where she played from 2006 to 2007. She quit playing professional basketball for the second time in 2008.

Besides being a retired athlete, Dales is also a skilled journalist. Between 2002 and 2008, Stacey worked as an analyst and reporter for ESPN, covering a variety of sports such as women's college basketball, college football and the NBA.

Stacey was an NCAA women's basketball analyst for the Sooner Sports Network and CBS Westwood One radio between 2003 and 2009. Dales currently works as a senior national reporter for the NFL Network, and she joined the American media company in 2019.

Additionally, Dales is a reality TV personality. She is known for her roles in TV series such as The NFL on CBS, ESPN College Football, ABC's College Football, and NFL Rush Zone.

FAQs

Who is Stacey Dales? She is a journalist, reality TV star and retired professional basketball player. Dales is famous for starring in the TV series, ABC's College Football. Where is Stacey Dales from? The prominent journalist hails from Collingwood, Ontario, Canada. What is Stacey Dales' age? The former Chicago Sky player is 45 years old as of 2024, having been born on 5 September 1979. Who are Stacey Dales' parents? Her parents are Heather and Jim Dales. What happened to Stacey Dales' brother? Burke Dales, the retired professional basketball player's brother, died on 6 January 2024 at the age of 46. Is Stacey Dales married? The Canadian celebrity is not married, and she is seemingly single as of this writing. However, Stacey was previously married to Chris Schuman from 2002 to 2005. Does Stacey Dales have a child? She reportedly has a daughter, ⁢Esmé, from her relationship with Rick Fox. What is Stacey Dales' height? The NFL on CBS star is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Is Stacey Dales on Instagram? She has been on the platform since March 2013 and boasts over 52 thousand followers at the time of this writing.

Is Stacey Dales single? The former professional basketball player is not in any public relationship at the moment. It is unclear whether she is single or not, as she has not been linked to any man since the end of her alleged relationship with Rick Fox. Stacey was married to Chris Schuman between 2002 and 2005.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ladd McConkey's parents and siblings. McConkey is an American professional football player playing wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers. He rose to stardom after playing college football for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Ladd McConkey’s rise to fame in the NFL is a story of hard work, resilience, and support from family and fans. His parents have played a crucial role in making him the star he is today. Ladd has two siblings, a brother and a sister, who have also contributed to his success. Read this article to discover details about Ladd McConkey's siblings and parents.

Source: Legit.ng