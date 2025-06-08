Some prominent families in the country have made their way into the showbiz scene either as musicians, actors or creatives

The Nigerian pop scene has a percentage of artists and creatives related by blood. Some of these individuals can be found in the film industry, music, tech or media; whichever way, they are recognised for their exceptional skills.

Legit.ng highlights some of these notable showbiz families making great strides in their various fields, from the likes of Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, Billionaire Otedeola and others.

The Adelekes in music

The Adeleke family is a driving force in the Nigerian entertainment scene. This includes Grammy-nominated singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, his cousins B-Red and Sina Rambo, and Nikos, who recently joined the team with the release of her debut single, DND.

The Afolayans in Nollywood industry

Before Kunle Afolayan became one of Nigeria's most renowned directors, his father, Adeyemi Afolayan (also known as Ade Love), laid the groundwork. Ade Love, a pioneer of Nollywood, left a legacy that carries on via his offspring.

Kunle has an excellent career with films including 'The Figurine,' 'October 1,' 'Citation,' and 'Aníkúlápó,' while his brothers, Gabriel and Aremu Afolayan, have also created reputations for themselves in acting and producing.

The Adebayos in Nollywood industry

Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, is a Nollywood icon whose legacy carries on through his sons. Femi Adebayo is a well-known actor, producer, and director who can play both dramatic and humorous parts.

His brothers, Tope Adebayo and Tijani Adebayo, have also established careers in movies. Together, they have kept the Adebayo name alive in Nollywood.

The Ogulus in music, media

Ogulu has become a household name following the global success of Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy. His journey to international popularity has been largely overseen by his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also serves as his manager.

The family's inventive streak does not end there. His sister, Ronami Ogulu, is a creative director and stylist who is responsible for many of his legendary fashion moments. Nissi Ogulu, his other sister, is a musician and songwriter who founded Creele Animation Studios, which uses animation to express African stories.

The Okoyes in music

Peter and Paul Okoye, members of the defunct P-Square group, were one of Nigeria's most successful musical duos, with a run of hit songs. Despite their breakup, both continued to excel in their career. Their older brother, Jude Okoye, was instrumental in their success as manager, keeping the family name at the top of the charts.

The Apatas in music

Teni and Niniola may have distinct voices, but their talent is unquestionable. Their father, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata, was a military officer and educator, but his daughters chose a different path that led directly to the studio. Teni, known for her vivid energy, and Niniola, the queen of Afro-house, have both had great careers in music.

The Otedolas in music, fashion, and movie

Femi Otedola is one of Nigeria's most powerful businessmen, but his daughters have achieved success in the entertainment industry. Tolani Otedola is a singer-songwriter.

Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has a successful career as a musician, producer and philanthropist. Temi Otedola, their sister, is an actress and a fashion entrepreneur.

The Ajerehs in music

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy (born Michael Collins Ajereh) is a defining force in the Afrobeats scene. From Mo'Hits to Mavin Records, he has established one of Nigeria's most powerful music empires. His younger brother, Charles Ajereh (D'Prince), rose to prominence with singles such as 'Omoba' before entering the music business. D'Prince now works more behind the scenes, operating Jonzing World, the label that launched Rema and Ruger to the world.

The Abagas in music

Jude and Jesse Abaga, better known as M.I and Jesse Jagz, are hip-hop icons. M.I’s lyricism and influence on the rap scene are unmatched, while Jesse Jagz has made his own impact through his artistry. Together, they’ve helped shape Nigerian hip-hop.

The Kutis in music, media, and activism

The Kutis combine music, activism, and cultural influence. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Aníkúlápó-Kuti's mother, was a bold activist and fighter for women's rights prior to her son's Afrobeat music revolution. Fela channelled that same strong attitude into his music, resulting in a genre of chanted vocals, intricate intersecting rhythms, and politically charged percussion.

His children have carried on the legacy in their own ways. Femi Kuti popularised Afrobeat, and his son, Made Kuti, is moving the genre forward with his own approach. Seun Kuti leads Egypt 80, the band founded by their father. Yeni Kuti, their sister, co-founded Felabration, an annual festival honouring Fela's legacy. From Funmilayo to the next generation, the Kuti family is a cultural powerhouse.

