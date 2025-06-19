Footballers from Nigeria and Europe are taking advantage of the off-season to get married

Footballers across the world are taking advantage of the off-season to tie the knot to their girlfriends, while others are adding to their collection of wives.

From Kano to London, Colombia to Italy, wedding bells are ringing all around, and footballers are answering the call.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa poses for pictures after marrying his fourth wife. Photo credit: Abu Bakar

Leading the list of players who recently got married after the end of the 2024/25 season is Nigeria and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are some other players who recently walked down the aisle with their wives.

Here, Legit.ng takes a comprehensive look at six footballers who recently tied the knot.

1. Ahmed Musa married fourth wife

Super Eagles legend Ahmed Musa quietly married Asmau Moriki in a private Kano ceremony on May 30, 2025, attended only by close family and friends

Now 32 and representing Kano Pillars, Musa’s fourth marriage marks a new chapter in a personal life already in the spotlight.

The Super Eagles captain previously divorced his first wife, Jamila (married 2013–2017), after welcoming two children; he later wed Juliet Ejue and thirdly Maryam Adamu Jajere.

2. Cyriel Dessers marries sweetheart in Italy

Belgian-born Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers tied the knot with long-time partner Rosalie De Ruysscher on June 7–8, 2025, in Montalbano, southern Italy, Punch reports.

With a heartfelt reception featuring waved napkins and choreographed videos, the 30‑year‑old Rangers striker even missed a Nigeria friendly against Russia to celebrate his wedding.

3. Eberechi Eze weds Nigerian style

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and childhood sweetheart Naima Corbin took nearly three years to mark their wedding.

England forward with Nigerian roots Eberechi Eze got married to his long-term girlfriend after the 2024/25 football season. Photo by Carl Recine

With three distinct wings: a legal wedding, a traditional Igbo ceremony in Bromley, London on June 1, 2025, and a final reception in a gothic mansion, GOAL reports.

Decked in Isiagu attire, the London ceremony honoured his Nigerian heritage.

4. Ollie Watkins marries 7-year girlfriend

Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins married interior designer Ellie Alderson on May 18, 2025, after seven years together.

The couple, parents to daughters Amara (Sept 2021) and Marley (Apr 2023), celebrated at a lavish French venue.

Notably, Prince William reportedly celebrated the wedding because of his admiration for Villa.

5. Liverpool's Luiz Diaz marries longtime girlfriend

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz married longtime fiancée Geraldine Ponce on June 14, 2025, in his hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho attended, underscoring their lasting bond.

The groom even danced to his own song at the reception.

6. Jarrod Bowen marries media star

West Ham and England forward Jarrod Bowen wed media star Dani Dyer on May 31, 2025, at the luxurious Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

Their celebration included a £20k Ibiza hen party and a Bridgerton-style ceremony.

However, close friend Dyer humorously complained that Bowen prioritised PlayStation games the night before their big day.

Musa leaves camp for marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Musa has married his fourth wife, Asmau Moriki, in a wedding ceremony in Kano on Friday evening, May 30.

The 32-year-old currently plays for Kano Pillars FC in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after his contract expired with Sivasspor of Turkey.

In a post on X, the former CSKA Moscow player had a modest and simple wedding, which was attended by close associates and teammates.

