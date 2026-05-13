Manchester United star Casemiro has named the most complete player he has played with or against

The Brazilian international attributed the experience of Cristiano Ronaldo, but still named another former Real Madrid star

Fans have reacted to the comparison of the Portuguese legend and other football stars who have played alongside him

Brazilian international Casemiro has named the player he believes was more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.

Casemiro, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022, played alongside Ronaldo and several other elite stars during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian midfielder won three La Liga titles, five UEFA Champions League trophies and two UEFA Super Cups during his successful nine-year stay with Los Blancos.

Manchester United star Casemiro admits that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player, but Gareth Bale remains the most complete. Photo by: TF-Images.

Source: Getty Images

Casemiro was also part of the famous midfield trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfield combinations in football history.

Casemiro names most complete player

The Manchester United star named Gareth Bale as the most complete player he has ever played with.

Speaking on Rio Presents YouTube, the 34-year-old explained why he chose the former Tottenham Hotspur FC winger ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although Casemiro acknowledged Ronaldo as the best player in the world, he highlighted Bale’s all-round qualities as the reason behind his choice. He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, take Cristiano out of the conversation, but for me, Bale is the most complete player.

Watch the video:

“Cristiano is a scorer, minimum 15 goals. But Bale can attack, defend, head, score, foul. Everything he does very good, very quick, too strong.

“And for me, Bale is an unbelievable, unbelievable player," per BBC.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale endured a difficult end to his time at the Bernabeu despite producing impressive numbers for the Spanish giants.

The former Tottenham forward scored 106 goals and recorded 68 assists in 258 appearances for Real Madrid before eventually falling out of favor amid intense criticism from sections of the Spanish media.

Bale scored a stunning bicycle kick against Liverpool in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in the competition’s history.

Fans react to Casemiro's comment

@Hundred_BG said:

"Casemiro speaking facts 🔥

"Cristiano is the greatest of all time for a reason, but Bale in his prime was a different breed complete monster on both wings, athletic freak, left foot like a wand. Respect to Casemiro for keeping it 100."

@bigrayutd added:

"Gareth Bale was the definition of a complete footballer.Pace. Power. Technique. Vision. A left foot that produced magic .He delivered when it mattered most. Yet somehow, He still doesn’t get mentioned enough among the all-time greats. One of the most underrated player. Baleeeee💯."

@Utd_Isaacc wrote:

"Honestly Bale is better than Ronaldo when they were both playing at Real Madrid. But injuries ruined Bale."

Yamal surpasses Ronaldo’s La Liga record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spain international Lamine Yamal has now won three La Liga titles since breaking into Barcelona’s first team at the age of 15 under Xavi Hernandez.

The 18-year-old has now won more La Liga titles than Cristiano Ronaldo managed during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng