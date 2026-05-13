Lt. Col. Edun warns APC about Kwara State's 2027 election challenges without key figures

President Tinubu's political goodwill is crucial for APC candidates in Kwara's senatorial districts

Council endorses Tinubu and Mustapha, urging APC to prioritize strong candidates for electoral success

A former military officer and National Secretary of the Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council (IEPAC), Lt. Col. Abubakar Edun (Rtd), has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may find it difficult to retain Kwara State in the 2027 general elections unless President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Saliu Mustapha are central to its political strategy.

Edun made the assertion in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 13, during an interview with journalists in Ilorin, where he assessed the political landscape ahead of the next general election.

2027 Election: Edun Mentions 2 Top Political Bigwigs Capable of Ensuring APC Victory in Kwara

Source: Twitter

He argued that President Tinubu continues to enjoy strong political goodwill across the state, which, according to him, could significantly influence the outcome of other APC candidates on the ballot.

Tinubu’s influence described as politically significant

According to Edun, the President’s performance and influence would play a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment across Kwara State’s three senatorial districts.

“What the President has done for Kwara State in the last three years, there is hardly anyone else that has done same for the state before in history,” he said.

He maintained that the presence of the President on the ballot would naturally strengthen the party’s chances, particularly in National Assembly elections.

Federal appointments cited as evidence of inclusion

The retired officer pointed to several federal appointments of Kwara indigenes under the current administration as evidence that the state has benefited significantly.

Among those he mentioned were the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abdul-Lateef Fagbemi; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bayo Ojulari; and the Director-General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Biodun Ajiboye.

He also referenced Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, alongside appointments across agencies such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

APC urged to back strong candidates

Edun insisted that the APC would be better positioned going into 2027 if both Tinubu and Senator Saliu Mustapha were firmly on the party’s ticket.

“This is why the Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council found the two of them worthy of our endorsement. We are unequivocal about it and there is no going back on it despite pressure to do otherwise,” he said.

He added that while the council is not aligned to any political bloc, it would continue to support candidates it believes are committed to the development of the Ilorin Emirate.

The retired officer also cautioned the APC against fielding unpopular or weak candidates, stressing that the quality of nominees would significantly influence the party’s performance in the 2027 elections.

Osun poll: Son of Accord party women leader killed

The national leadership of the Accord has condemned the killing of Kolade Eluyera, son of its Woman Leader in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun state, describing the incident as barbaric and politically motivated ahead of the August 2026 governorship election.

The party said the deceased was attacked and killed on Friday, May 8, near Onireke Mosque in Ikire, in what it believes was an attempt to intimidate its members.

Source: Legit.ng