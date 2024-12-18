Ayox's biography: The life and rise of the new Afrobeat sensation
Ayox is a Nigerian musician whose break into the Afrobeat scene has won hearts across the world. Ayox's biography reveals the intricacies of the Loner of Afrobeats' unique sound that fuses Fuji music, hip-hop, and R&B.
In 2023, Ayox broke onto the scene with the cover of People by Libianca. Since then, he has taken his place on the Afrobeats scene with hits such as Walking Dead, Cocaina, Ashewo Boy, Pray For Me and Last Son of a Widow. His rising popularity makes him one of the best up-and-coming Afrobeat artists in Nigeria.
Ayox's biography
Ayox was born Ayomide Bakare Iyanuoluwa on 4 February 2003 in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. The Nigerian singer and songwriter is 21 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Although his family heavily influences his music, there are scanty details about his parents and siblings. According to the Afro Review Newsletter, he has two brothers, KarlyTeros and Olapenty.
Where did Ayox go to school?
Ayox attended Aquinas College, a secondary school in Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria. In an interview with The Influential, he revealed when his musical talents began developing in high school. He said:
In my second year in junior school. Although I grew up listening to different music, my dad had big shelves where he kept records of so many legendary artists while my Mum sang the indigenous songs of our town. I discovered I could actually make my own music when I got into junior school.
Career
Although Ayox's talents became apparent at his alma mater, Aquinas College, Ayox's parents heavily influenced his career. Before his tragic death, his father passed down his love for music, introducing him to diverse musical influences.
The tragedy of his father's death inspired the album Last Son of a Widow. His mother, a traditional singer, also contributed to making the album, specifically to the songs, Early 20s and Last Son of a Widow.
He started making music in 2015 at the age of twelve before transitioning to a professional career between 2019 and 2020. Since then, he has achieved significant success as an up-and-coming artist, including his first million streams in 2023.
The Afro-fusion singer's music contains influences from African musicians such as Beautiful Nubia, Olamide Baddo Orlando Owoh, Wale Glorious and Burna Boy. His music incorporates the Fuji music genre, reflecting his religion, Islam and culture.
Discography
Ayox regards himself as an Afro-soul artist. His music blends Fuji music, hip-hop, R&B and Afrobeats. Below is a collection of his songs as of 2024.
|Song
|Release year
|Right Path
|2024
|We Are
|2024
|Ofe Nsala
|2024
|If Being Sad Is a Crime
|2024
|Jungle
|2024
|Need You To Stay
|2024
|Early 20s
|2024
|Into Shards
|2024
|Ashewo Boy
|2024
|Last Son of a Widow
|2024
|Radar
|2024
|Walking Dead
|2023
|Humble Cry
|2023
|Cocaina
|2023
|Tomorrow
|2023
|Heartbreaker
|2022
|Comfort Zone
|2022
|My Life
|2022
|Pray For Me
|2021
|Oghene Do
|2021
|Calm Before The Storms
|2021
|High Level
|2020
|Ajé
|2020
|Morenikeji
|2020
|The Journey So Far
|2020
|Our Mother
|2020
|Fela
|2019
Fast facts about Ayox
- Who is Ayox? He is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer.
- What is Ayox's age? As of 2024, the Akure-born musical artist is 21 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
- Which state is Ayox from? He was born and raised in Ondo State, Nigeria.
- What is Ayox's real name? His full name is Ayomide Bakare Iyanuoluwa.
- What religion is Ayox? Ayox is a Muslim.
- Which secondary school did Ayox go to? He attended Aquinas College.
- Which label is Ayox signed to? Since 2023, his music has been produced by LV LLC - GProduction.
Ayox's biography paints the picture of a budding artist whose determination and passion are fueled by past challenges. His music is a reflection of his culture, religion and family.
