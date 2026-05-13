Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

"House I Just Rent": Video of Newly Rented Apartment Flooded in Water Trends, Leaves Tenant Stunned
People

"House I Just Rent": Video of Newly Rented Apartment Flooded in Water Trends, Leaves Tenant Stunned

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian man shared a video of his new apartment, which was reportedly flooded completely after a heavy rain
  • The man expressed his sadness in the viral video, noting that he had only lived in the house for a limited time
  • Social media users reacted to the video on TikTok, with many sharing their own experiences with Lagos landlords and agents

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian man has lamented on social media after his newly rented apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos State became submerged in water following a downpour.

The man, identified as @jalamiaboy on TikTok, posted a video showing the devastating state of his home. In the clip, the water level was high enough to cover the entire floor of the living room and kitchen.

A Nigerian man records his new apartment flooded by water
A Nigerian man becomes sad after his new apartment gets flooded. Photo credit: @jalamiaboy/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Man records flooded house in Lagos

The TikToker waded through the dirty floodwater to show the extent of the damage. Household items, including buckets, plastic bottles, electrical wires, and a standing fan, were seen floating or submerged in the water.

Read also

Nigerian man's N20 million house budget runs out as building stays uncompleted

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

According to the text overlay on the video, @jalamiaboy recently moved into the house located on Liasu Road. He expressed heartbreak that the building, which he had not even lived in for a full month, was already facing such structural issues.

He said:

"House wey I just rent wey never reach one month for liasu road ikotun 😭😭😭😭"

The video comes at a time when residents of Lagos are bracing for the rainy season. The water had breached the kitchen cabinets and seeped under the furniture in the living area.

Reactions to flooded new apartment in Lagos

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Kaygee said:

"I’ll just sit down and start crying."

mayordavis_9 said:

"Double package. House came with swimming pool. Enjoy bro."

Tolu said:

"You have the right to sue for damages 50 million. this can't be the first time. the owner knows but keeps doing rotational rentatge because once you leave they will paint and rent out to another."

Read also

"Mum we did it": Man who once did cleaning job with mom weeps after buying luxury car, video trends

Livingwithniffy said:

"No do mistake touch that fan ooo even if u dry the water just avoid the fan. 😂😂I get crazy experience wey I no fit forget.😭😭"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Flood wreaks havoc in Lagos community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that flood wreaked havoc in several communities in Lagos state on Wednesday, September 23, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Naija GistTikTok
Hot:
Mark consuelos Sal vulcano Victor osimhen Femi otedola General overseer