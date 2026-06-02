The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has released a statement addressing false narratives about its general overseer, Pastor EA Adeboye

The popular Nigerian church responded to claims about the Christian leader calling off a planned protest, among other allegations

The church described the moves against Adeboye as being driven by personal interests and agenda setting

Popular Nigerian church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) led by Pastor EA Adeboye, aka Daddy GO, has defended its general overseer following a series of narratives against him on social media amid the insecurity in the country.

In a statement released via the church's public relations page on Tuesday, June 2, the church, in a strong statement, condemned how Adeboye has been subjected to false narratives, deliberate misrepresentations, and misleading commentaries driven by personal interests and agenda-setting.

RCCG debunks claims of Adeboye cancelling planned protest as false. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Twitter

The church debunked claims that the Nigerian Christian leader campaigned for Tinubu's administration as false.

"Pastor Adeboye has always encouraged members of the church to get their PVCs and vote for anyone of their choice; he has always maintained a neutral stance on political parties as members of the church are members of various political parties," the statement read.

Did Adeboye call off a planned protest?

Following the reports of schoolchildren abduction in Oyo state, a series of videos emerged on social media, with some netizens, who claimed to be members of RCCG, alleging that the cleric called off a planned protest.

RCCG addresses narratives about Pastor Adeboye's silence on insecurity. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the church described the allegation as false.

"Pastor Adeboye only communicated the instruction of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to members of the RCCG on the updated plan to have the grand finale of the three-day prayer programme in a centralised venue and hold a rally around the venue. This was communicated by PFN to all churches under PFN in Nigeria," the statement read.

The church also debunked claims that the cleric keeps quiet internationally on the happenings in Nigeria.

"He has on several occasions spoken about national issues such as insecurity, corruption, economic hardship, elections, governance and the need for righteous leadership. However, he often chooses the language of moral guidance, prayer and counsel rather than partisan political confrontation."

It further dismissed narratives that Adeboye could order the military to rescue kidnapped victims, stating that the cleric is not the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

RCCG's statement addressing false narratives against Pastor Adeboye is below:

Reactions to RCCG's statement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

kaykasper commented:

"Our Lord Jesus Christ would condemned the insecurity in the country because it’s affect mostly the poor but, you people have dined and wined with corrupt politicians in power, you scared! Shame on you all. The blood of the innocent people especially the children is on you all.."

AdeChukwudile said:

"Please go and take a back seat. You guys are not beating the allegations in a thousand years and its so sad to see how your church has gotten itself enmarshed in such evil and being in bed with the powers that be. RCCG my foot!"

kaykasper commented:

"You just wrote rubbish! @rccghq and ruling APC are like twin brothers! The government is full of your members holding important positions. Over the years, you have welcomed corrupt politicians to your services, now fix your mess, the political elites are your friends!"

Spyro calls out Adeboye, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

Source: Legit.ng